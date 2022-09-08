Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas
John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Man indicted in 2-day spree of burglaries, robberies
A man facing charges in a string of robberies on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
A reporter who investigated a Las Vegas county official was killed. Police just arrested the official in connection to the reporter's death.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department visited the home of Clark County public administrator Robert "Rob" Telles on Wednesday.
Former law school classmate recalls Robert Telles
Former Law School classmate Carlos Morales recalls Robert Telles. He shares allegations of sexual misconduct against Telles.
Timeline: Telles and interaction with newspaper reporter Jeff German
A timeline of Robert Telles' career and interaction with reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, up to Wednesday's search of Telles' home in the west valley.
ksl.com
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Robert Telles is in custody in connection with stabbing death of journalist
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has taken Clark County Administrator Robert Telles into custody following a search warrant earlier Wednesday morning. Police spent most of the day searching the home of Robert Telles even towing two vehicles off the property. Metro plans to provide...
963kklz.com
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Clark County Administrator Rob Telles Arrested In Killing Of Vegas Reporter Jeff German
The elected official was taken into custody in the death of a journalist who'd been investigating him.
Clark County administrator went online to refute investigative reporting
Clark County public administrator Rob Telles took to social media to dispute investigative reporting published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Metro police warn against hanging out at ‘The Saddle’ in northeast Las Vegas
Metro police are stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area known as "The Saddle" after increasing reports of violent crime
County suspends Telles’ access to county offices, property
The county's Public Administrators Office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.
Fox5 KVVU
SPECIAL REPORT: Las Vegas teacher brings bulletproof vest to class, fears for their safety
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley teacher tells FOX5 that they fear for their safety daily after the Uvalde school shooting, and brings a bulletproof vest to class to protect themselves and children from a threat. The teacher asked FOX5 to keep their identity hidden. FOX5 is...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
Fox5 KVVU
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months. According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
