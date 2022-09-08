Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Tourist Raped on New York Subway Platform
The assailant offered to show the woman around New York before attacking her
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge
Only a small percentage of auto theft-related crimes led to charges in St. Louis city or county in July and August
Webster Groves coffee shop named among Yelp’s Top 100 in US
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Millions rely on a daily dose of coffee to get through the day. While the routines and preferences might look different for coffee connoisseurs, the goal for a quality cup of joe is universal. Yelp recently released its updated “Top Coffee Shops in US and...
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
Royalty in St. Louis: The day a future king visited the Arch
ST. LOUIS — With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her first son, Charles, has ascended the throne. But 45 years before he became king, Britain's new monarch, who will be known as King Charles III, paid a visit to St. Louis. On Oct. 21, 1977, he spent six...
St. Louis small business owner gets results after waiting for city lifeline
Many St. Louis small businesses are still struggling from the impact of the pandemic and a challenging economy.
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa
ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis. Seasonal flights are expected to begin from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Tampa International Airport in November. Frontier Airlines is preparing for its seventh nonstop destination from the St. Louis region, which also includes service to Cancun, Orlando and Punta Cana.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
St. Louis American
Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward
As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
Lawyer and St. Louis native to be awarded for Lifetime Achievement
ST. LOUIS – A Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded Friday night at the Salute to Women In Leadership Gala hosted by the Urban League. Los Angeles lawyer, best-selling author, a legal contributor to several television networks, and St. Louis native Areva Martin is the recipient. Martin visited Thursday morning to get congratulations ahead of time.
