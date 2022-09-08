ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa

ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis. Seasonal flights are expected to begin from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Tampa International Airport in November. Frontier Airlines is preparing for its seventh nonstop destination from the St. Louis region, which also includes service to Cancun, Orlando and Punta Cana.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward

As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Lawyer and St. Louis native to be awarded for Lifetime Achievement

ST. LOUIS – A Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded Friday night at the Salute to Women In Leadership Gala hosted by the Urban League. Los Angeles lawyer, best-selling author, a legal contributor to several television networks, and St. Louis native Areva Martin is the recipient. Martin visited Thursday morning to get congratulations ahead of time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

