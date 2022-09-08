ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2X US Open Beer Chugger Is North Jersey Native

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
Megan Lucky Photo Credit: Courtesy of US Open

Megan Lucky and her beer had deja vu at the US Open.

The North Jersey native who last year went viral for chugging her beer at the tennis games has done it again.

The Ridgewood High School grad, 26, became an instant hit when she downed her drink in just under 8 seconds at the US Open in 2021.

And so when the cameramen inside of Louis Armstrong Stadium made eye contact with her and then began communicating over their walkie-talkies last Friday, Sept. 2, Lucky knew what was about to happen, she tells the New York Post.

“Sure enough, later on the cameras found me," the tells the outlet. "I seized the moment and chugged the beer."

The clip went viral on social media and made headlines imminently:

Lucky — whose social media pages show she grew up in Ridgewood and ran track for RHS — noted that she isn't typically one to binge-drink beer. Rather, it was a heat-of-the-moment type situation.

In a series of Instagram Q&As, Lucky said she did not practice for either chug and was shocked when she was just as fast as last year's guzzle.

