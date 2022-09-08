Read full article on original website
Dave Roberts refused to pitch to Manny Machado, and for good reason
With the game on the line in the 10th inning, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to let someone on the San Diego Padres beat his team other than hot-hitting Manny Machado. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres renewed their I-5 rivalry on Friday night in rainy...
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Cubs: Tom Ricketts sounds cheap as ever in latest offseason comment
The Chicago Cubs have an important offseason ahead of them. While Tom Ricketts acknowledges this, he won’t commit to spending more money. Ricketts gave the media an important lesson on deflecting in his latest comments about the looming offseason. The Cubs chairman was asked about offseason spending, and rather...
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
Report: Rangers No. 1 prospect Josh Jung to be called up
Third baseman Josh Jung, the Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect, will be recalled to the big-league club, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Jung is set to join the Rangers on the team's off day on Thursday and will make his major league debut Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, per the report.
Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 188 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .276 batting average with a .744...
3 Yankees players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster
These three New York Yankees players have proven they should be nowhere near the team’s postseason roster. Despite the “collapse” the New York Yankees are going through, they’re going to find themselves in the postseason. They will probably even get a first-round bye and secure the No. 2 seed.
Cristian Pache sitting for Athletics Friday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pache is being replaced in center field by Ramon Laureano versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 226 plate appearances this season, Pache has a .157 batting average with a...
Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 146 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .220 batting average with a .578...
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Sheldon Neuse sitting Saturday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Neuse is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 287 plate appearances this season, Neuse has a .215 batting average with a...
Roger Maris Jr. comments on Aaron Judge home run record take
Earlier this week, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said that he considered Barry Bonds to be the single-season home run record holder, not Roger Maris. Roger Maris Jr. isn’t too thrilled about that. Judge grew up in California, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising he considers Bonds — steroids...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Braves magic number, explained: Atlanta closes in on a playoff spot (UPDATED)
The Atlanta Braves are chasing the New York Mets in the NL East. Just a half-game behind the team in Queens, NY, Atlanta could overtake them by the weekend. For now, here’s the Braves magic number to make the playoffs. The Braves have been red-hot since May, overcoming what...
Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
Villar blasts two homers in career game vs. Kershaw, Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Madison Bumgarner did not expect David Villar to swing. The Giants' rookie infielder made his big league debut on July 4 against Bumgarner, who opened the second inning by trying to run a fastball across the outside of the plate for strike one. Villar ambushed him, scorching a double off the top of the wall. It was a show of fearlessness, and that continued Wednesday, when Villar had his best big league game two months after his debut.
FanSided
