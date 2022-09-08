ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending On The Timeline: Drake and LeBron James Are Being Sued

By Colie
 2 days ago

Drake and LeBron James are being sued for $10 million after being accused of stealing the rights to the name of their upcoming documentary about a segregated Hockey League. They’re being sued by the former head of the NBA player union Billy Hunter and he said that Drake and LeBron went behind his back and took the name. They haven’t received the name yet but come on, $10 million for Drake and LeBron James? We good. Let’s drop this educational documentary and let people know what’s really going on. Make sure you like, comment and share.

Join @Djmisses and watch Trending on The Timeline to keep you updated on the latest trending and entertainment news.

