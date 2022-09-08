ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale

Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend. Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.
People

Amazon Shoppers Call the Bissell Little Green Machine a 'Stain Eraser,' and It's on Sale Today

“The before and after were like night and day” If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner.  Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from...
People

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Cozy Blanket Is the 'Perfect Throw for Lounging' — and It's 50% Off Now

“Their weight and semi-softness have made these affordable blankets a family favorite for TV watching!” With temperatures finally starting to drop and sweater season mercifully almost upon us, it's the perfect moment to ready your space for the cool, crisp days ahead by stocking up on some new throw blankets for every cozy spot in the house.  And if you're blanket shopping on a budget, there's no better option to combine style and affordability than the Dii Diamond Throw Blanket, currently up to a whopping 50 percent off...
People

Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.  Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
People

Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off

There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones.  For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale: You Can Still Shop Double Discounts on Handbags, Wallets and More

Here at ET, we can't resist a designer deal and Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on Coach handbags for further proof. Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is still happening now, marking down everything by an additional 15% off. With best-selling bags, shoes, and even outerwear already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time to pick up some new fall wardrobe essentials. Just use the code SUNNY15 at checkout to unlock extra deals on top-rated Coach styles.
