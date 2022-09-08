Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
womansday.com
Kate Middleton Has a Very Flirty, Borderline Inappropriate Nickname for Prince William
Just like any ordinary family, the British royals like to give one another nicknames, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are no exception. Now what I'm inclined to do here is ask you, dear reader, to take a stab at guessing Kate's nickname for Will. ...There's no way you guessed...
William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over
A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Kate Middleton Queen After Elizabeth’s Death? The Duchess’ Title and Succession Order Explained
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many people are wondering if Kate Middleton (a.k.a the Duchess of Cambridge) will be the next queen. Keep reading to see the succession to the...
Sombre Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s tragic death
KATE Middleton looked sombre on a drive through Windsor this afternoon following the Queen's tragic death. The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wore dark sunglasses and a black top on her way to pick up her children from school. It is the first time Kate has been seen since Her...
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Let Their Dog Choose Prince George’s Name
Prince William and Kate Middleton's pet dog reportedly helped the royal couple choose their son Prince George’s name.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Giving Up Their Live-In Nanny
With the busy schedule the royal family follows — and their income — it makes sense that Kate Middleton and Prince William would hire someone to help with the caring of their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family’s long-time nanny...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Display ‘Strong Bonds’ With Each Other and Their Children, Body Language Expert Says
According to one body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton display "strong bonds as a family" and a "deep rapport" with their children.
Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids
According to royal sources, Kate Middleton takes a "family-first" approach to life. Even her low-maintenance look supposedly has a message for her kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School
Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!. It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start. On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.
Meghan Markle looks perfectly poised as she and Prince Harry travel to Manchester summit
Meghan Markle looked typically stylish in a sophisticated polo top and trousers combo when pictured going into a side entrance of London Euston today. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined Prince Harry, 37, to take the train up to Manchester for the One Young World summit, where the former US actress will give a keynote speech.
Elle
Kate Middleton Seen Driving Her Kids During Move From Kensington Palace to Adelaide
Kate Middleton was photographed driving around Windsor with her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family, including Prince William, have recently moved to their new estate, Adelaide Cottage, from Kensington Palace. Kate waved to the photographers as she drove and was wearing a white shirt with a black collar.
Popculture
A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok
Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
Comments / 0