ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#High Street#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
TRAVEL
E! News

See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School

Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!. It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start. On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

Kate Middleton Seen Driving Her Kids During Move From Kensington Palace to Adelaide

Kate Middleton was photographed driving around Windsor with her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family, including Prince William, have recently moved to their new estate, Adelaide Cottage, from Kensington Palace. Kate waved to the photographers as she drove and was wearing a white shirt with a black collar.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok

Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy