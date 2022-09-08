September Is Hunger Action Month In Kentucky And The Need Is Greater Now Than Ever After Devastating Floods

Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Lifeline Christian Mission sending thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit will send thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lifeline Christian Mission is receiving help from school groups and others to pack meals for people in need. The meals have a mixture of rice and beans, dehydrated vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals.
foxlexington.com
Hunger Action Month kicks off at Kentucky Capital
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, white and orange flags were placed on the lawn in front of the Kentucky Capital building to kick off Hunger Action Month. One in seven Kentuckians goes hungry every year and Kentucky ranks ninth for the highest hunger rate in the country, according to Gov. Andy Beashear. The state ranks number one when it comes to food scarcity among senior citizens.
WLWT 5
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
wkyufm.org
Isolated Kentucky mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Brian and Lesa Marcum pointed out sandy plots where homes used to be on Right Fork Buffalo Road a month after historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky. Water washed away cars, and clothing is still in tree branches sometimes 8 to 10 feet high. “This is one reason I think the...
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
WKYT 27
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
WUKY
FEMA claim approvals in eastern Kentucky increase following criticism out of Frankfort and Washington
In the aftermath of the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky, Beshear and others have been vocal about their concerns when it comes to denied FEMA claims for individual assistance. "We're now up to 52% of all applications that have been made having been approved for at least some level of...
'Yes' or 'No': Leaders encourage Kentuckians to vote on constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This November, Kentuckians will have more to vote on than just their chosen political candidates. A constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot, asking voters to decide if text should be added to the state constitution that would eliminate abortion. Friday, one lawmaker and pro-choice...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
foxlexington.com
Former US Secret Service agent recalls time protecting Queen Elizabeth II during visits to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II touched the lives of so many, including some in Kentucky. During her lifetime, the queen made five visits to the Commonwealth (1984, 1986, 1989, 1991, and 2007). One of the people who the queen...
Wave 3
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors. Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
middlesboronews.com
Meet the Doctor at the Middlesboro Community Center
Come “meet the doctor” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Middlesboro Community Center, on 705 N. Petersborough Ave. Dr. James Marcum will be speaking on health-related issues from 7-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Marcum is a cardiologist, specializing in disease reversal at the Chattanooga Heart Institute. A native...
