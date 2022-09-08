ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Simple

I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale

Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend. Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.
People

Amazon Shoppers Call the Bissell Little Green Machine a 'Stain Eraser,' and It's on Sale Today

“The before and after were like night and day” If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner.  Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from...
People

Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.  Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
boardingarea.com

Luggage Sale Labor Day 2022: Tumi, Samsonite, Travelpro, eBags — Plus Briggs & Riley, Roam, and Rimowa

If you need new luggage or a replacement bag for the next time you travel, you can save money on your purchase of select items by Tumi, Samsonite, Travelpro, and eBags through their sales for a limited time — plus Briggs & Riley, Roam, and Rimowa, which offer free delivery when spending a minimum of $300.00 on your order — and each of which have their own terms and conditions…
CNN

29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma

Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Might Not Know About Buying a House with a Pool

The idea of owning a home with a pool can be enticing to many homebuyers. Who doesn’t love the idea of cooling off with a swim after spending the day tackling yard work or simply floating around and enjoying a lazy Sunday? While there are plenty of benefits to purchasing a house that has its own oasis, there are a few things that you should consider before diving in.
