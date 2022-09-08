“The before and after were like night and day” If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner. Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from...

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO