The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Wendy’s worker charged with murder after customer, 67, is punched and dies
A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been charged with murder after he sucker-punched a 67-year-old customer, a blow that knocked the man to the ground and resulted in his death days later, police said. The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, of Prescott, had been working the service counter July 26...
Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address
Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found
The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
Police issue pictures of man after woman is raped in her own flat in 'horrific attack'
Police are urgently searching for a man who they want to question after a woman was raped in a 'horrific attack' in her own home. Police were called to the woman's flat in Beckenham, south London, at 4.35am on August 20 after she reported that a man had entered her flat and raped her.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address
Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
