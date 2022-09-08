Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Derek Jeter's daughter says she doesn't want to 'break my leg like you did' ahead of first trip to Yankee Stadium
On Friday morning, Jeter posted a video to Twitter -- presumably filmed by his wife, model Hannah Davis. While the video is only filming the Hall of Fame shortstop, you can hear (presumably) Davis and one of the couple's daughters talking about their upcoming Friday night trip to the stadium.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge
With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him. This week Judge...
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
J.D. Martinez has an interesting plan for 2023
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez joined the Bradfo Sho podcast to discuss what happened in 2022 and his unique plan for preparing for 2023.
John Daly Fires the Most Casual First Pitch Ever for a Perfect Strike
The colorful two-time major champion took the mound at Busch Stadium and did not disappoint.
GOLF・
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
Jordan Montgomery credits Cardinals resurgence to doing what Yankees didn't want him to do
Jordan Montgomery appeared on the R2C2 podcast and said his increased fastball usage with the Cardinals was something the Yankees didn’t want him to do.
Yardbarker
Watch: Derek Jeter takes shot at Marlins during speech at Yankee stadium
Derek Jeter took a shot at the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jeter was honored during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The ceremony honored the lifelong Yankee for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and for his contributions to the team during a 20-season run from 1995-2014.
Yardbarker
Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical decision in Twins win
Yankees fans can argue that the only reason the Twins beat their team Thursday night is because of a missed call by the umpires and replay officials. With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the eighth inning, Twins outfielder Jake Cave hit a grounder to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who flipped the ball to the pitcher Wandy Peralta, who stepped on the bag a moment before Cave.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees as the AL East division race is tighter than ever. It is time to look at our MLB odds series to deliver a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick. Tampa Bay trailed New York by 13 games at...
Report: MLB Votes to Implement Shocking New Rules
Major League Baseball has voted to implement new rules for the 2023 season.
MLB・
Rangers Roundup: Ryan Reaves goes WOO, Adam Graves honors Jim Neilson, and more
The New York Rangers are starting to come into the Tri-state area in preparation for the opening of training camp on September 21. One particularly large and tough Blueshirt was in New Jersey on Thursday night. Ryan Reaves, ‘the baddest man in the NHL’ was hanging out with ‘the man’, Ric Flair of professional wrestling fame.
