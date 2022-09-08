ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Boys soccer recap

Angel Lopez and Max Durazzo both scored to lead Donovan Catholic to a 2-1 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Harrison Hopkins made eight saves for Donovan Catholic (1-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 Irvington survives scare, tops East Orange in 2OT

Famah Toure scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in double-overtime to lift Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 27-21 win over East Orange in Irvington. Toure scored both of Irvington’s touchdowns in extra time, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the first overtime to give Irvington a 21-13 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful. East Orange went on to tie the game with a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion on a reverse-pass trick play to send it into the second overtime period.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Gloucester City, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Voorhees - Boys soccer recap

Joaquin Niehenke had a goal and an assist in the first half as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 3-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Field in West Orange. Edward Krupski opened the scoring with a goal in the ninth minute for Seton Hall Prep (2-0), which made it 3-0 when sophomore Daniel Ariza scored his first varsity game in the 38th minute. Aidan Donovan made two saves as he and Raymond Bonanno combined on the shutout.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 2

Delsea’s dominant performance in its season opener last week was not very surprising. Deptford, on the other hand, certainly turned some heads with a fantastic effort of its own. Both programs will look to stay hot against challenging opponents this week, while Woodstown is another team hoping to ride...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rob Chatham’s two TD runs and late defensive stands propel Hamilton past Trenton

In forcing a turnover on downs after Trenton had a first down at Hamilton’s 12-yard line with the game on the line, the Hornets defense felt it had done its job and was done for the day. But when the offense fumbled it away two plays later, back out came d-coordinator Tom Dolina’s outfit as Trenton set up with a first down at the 14 and 1:12 remaining in a one-possession game.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Oliphant’s 4 TDs leads Point Boro past Manasquan

Matt Oliphant took the snap late in the first half and saw the gap open up. With two scores already under his belt, Oliphant took off and went 67 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left before halftime. This play showed all aspects of what Point Boro can do...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers-Wagner picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights open home slate with lowly FCS program

If all goes according to expectation, there will be a four-hour party in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. It is not a question of if Rutgers will defeat Wagner in its home opener, but by how many points. The Scarlet Knights should be able to get their young players plenty of in-game experience after halftime, because if this contest is within four scores entering the third quarter, there should be alarm bells ringing at SHI Stadium.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Meet the new lawmaker who will replace Ron Rice in N.J. Senate

A state Senate seat representing parts of Newark and held for the last 35 years by the recently retired Ron Rice, the longest-serving Black lawmaker in New Jersey history, will now belong to a veteran local official from neighboring Irvington. Renee Burgess, president of Irvington’s township council, was chosen by...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jets’ youth movement will play a huge role in shaping 2022 season | What to expect Week 1 and beyond

Key injuries since the start of training camp have turned excitement about this Jets season into a sense of dread. Yes, expectations are significantly lower than they were before the Jets lost starting right tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, Zach Wilson until at least October, and starting left tackle Duane Brown for Sunday’s season-opener and potentially longer.
NFL
NJ.com

