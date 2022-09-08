Read full article on original website
Gloucester Catholic defeats Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Zach Payne posted a goal as Gloucester Catholic defeated Pennsville 2-1 in Gloucester City. Nick Renz also posted a goal with Nick Polidoro tallying an assist. Billy Stuski had 10 saves in goal. Gloucester Catholic (1-0) held a 1-0 lead over Pennsville at the half. Pennsville would tie it up...
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Boys soccer recap
Angel Lopez and Max Durazzo both scored to lead Donovan Catholic to a 2-1 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Harrison Hopkins made eight saves for Donovan Catholic (1-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Brooks scores on both sides of the ball to lead No. 10 Millville past Williamstown
Lotzeir Brooks scored a trio of touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and one on defense, to help Millville, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, roll to a 49-28 win over Williamstown, in Millville. Brooks ran in a 60-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and hauled in a 32-yard scoring...
Football: No. 6 Irvington survives scare, tops East Orange in 2OT
Famah Toure scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in double-overtime to lift Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 27-21 win over East Orange in Irvington. Toure scored both of Irvington’s touchdowns in extra time, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the first overtime to give Irvington a 21-13 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful. East Orange went on to tie the game with a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion on a reverse-pass trick play to send it into the second overtime period.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Voorhees - Boys soccer recap
Joaquin Niehenke had a goal and an assist in the first half as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 3-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Field in West Orange. Edward Krupski opened the scoring with a goal in the ninth minute for Seton Hall Prep (2-0), which made it 3-0 when sophomore Daniel Ariza scored his first varsity game in the 38th minute. Aidan Donovan made two saves as he and Raymond Bonanno combined on the shutout.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 2
Delsea’s dominant performance in its season opener last week was not very surprising. Deptford, on the other hand, certainly turned some heads with a fantastic effort of its own. Both programs will look to stay hot against challenging opponents this week, while Woodstown is another team hoping to ride...
Rob Chatham’s two TD runs and late defensive stands propel Hamilton past Trenton
In forcing a turnover on downs after Trenton had a first down at Hamilton’s 12-yard line with the game on the line, the Hornets defense felt it had done its job and was done for the day. But when the offense fumbled it away two plays later, back out came d-coordinator Tom Dolina’s outfit as Trenton set up with a first down at the 14 and 1:12 remaining in a one-possession game.
Delsea’s Littlehales starts off scholastic career with victory at the Cherokee Challenge
Matthew Littlehales did a lot of winning while running in middle school. Coming into the season, the expectations are that the freshman on the Delsea High boys’ cross-country team would have just as much of an outstanding career as his brother, Andrew, had for the Crusaders. In the first...
Oliphant’s 4 TDs leads Point Boro past Manasquan
Matt Oliphant took the snap late in the first half and saw the gap open up. With two scores already under his belt, Oliphant took off and went 67 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left before halftime. This play showed all aspects of what Point Boro can do...
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Sat., Sept. 10
Washington Township vs. GCIT field hockey, Sept. 8, 2022 — SATURDAY, SEPT. 10. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Winslow’s Ejani Shakir shows out in front of PSU coach James Franklin
Winslow Township senior wide receiver Ejani Shakir sprinted towards the right sideline, dropped to his knees and hauled in a pass while sliding out of bounds on Friday night in a prime-time matchup against No. 7 Delsea. When he came to a stop, he was about a foot away from...
Football: Schoppe powers No. 7 Delsea to big win over Winslow as hot start continues
The No. 7 Delsea Regional High School football team faced its stiffest in-season test in two years Friday night and answered the bell in a 35-21 victory over Winslow.
Two-time defending sectional champ Florence keeps momentum going
There was a time when the Florence boys soccer program came into seasons with a lot of promise, and almost assuredly fell flat when the weather turned cold in the NJSIAA Tournament.
Rutgers-Wagner picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights open home slate with lowly FCS program
If all goes according to expectation, there will be a four-hour party in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. It is not a question of if Rutgers will defeat Wagner in its home opener, but by how many points. The Scarlet Knights should be able to get their young players plenty of in-game experience after halftime, because if this contest is within four scores entering the third quarter, there should be alarm bells ringing at SHI Stadium.
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital, officials say
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. “The coaches...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geographic map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Meet the new lawmaker who will replace Ron Rice in N.J. Senate
A state Senate seat representing parts of Newark and held for the last 35 years by the recently retired Ron Rice, the longest-serving Black lawmaker in New Jersey history, will now belong to a veteran local official from neighboring Irvington. Renee Burgess, president of Irvington’s township council, was chosen by...
4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate
The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
Jets’ youth movement will play a huge role in shaping 2022 season | What to expect Week 1 and beyond
Key injuries since the start of training camp have turned excitement about this Jets season into a sense of dread. Yes, expectations are significantly lower than they were before the Jets lost starting right tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, Zach Wilson until at least October, and starting left tackle Duane Brown for Sunday’s season-opener and potentially longer.
On 9/11 anniversary, N.J. camp comforts kids who lost parents to COVID
Katharine Pereira, of Nutley, was only 7 when her dad died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. It was a difficult and devastating loss that remains with her today. Still, each year, Pereira, 28, honors her dad for the amazing man he was – not how he died.
