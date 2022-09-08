If all goes according to expectation, there will be a four-hour party in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. It is not a question of if Rutgers will defeat Wagner in its home opener, but by how many points. The Scarlet Knights should be able to get their young players plenty of in-game experience after halftime, because if this contest is within four scores entering the third quarter, there should be alarm bells ringing at SHI Stadium.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO