Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Mike Francesa freaks out about Mets retiring SF Giants legend Willie Mays' number
For some reason, Mike Francesa is furious that the Mets retired Willie Mays' number.
Triston Casas not in Boston's lineup on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is being replaced at first base by Christian Arroyo versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. In 20 plate appearances this season, Casas has a .111 batting average with a .478 OPS, 1 home...
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Yankees might’ve found roster solution with IKF at 3B and Josh Donaldson gone
The New York Yankees desperately needed a break from Josh Donaldson. Whether it was him walking out of the box on batted balls he incorrectly thought were homers, his aimless/senseless trash talk, staring at 92 MPH fastballs down the middle, or his slowly regressing defense, fans couldn’t handle him in the lineup every day anymore.
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Orioles turn to Jordan Lyles in bid to take series from Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles hope to have their closer back when they face the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday. On Friday night, Felix Bautista was unavailable and Dillon Tate worked the final 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save in the Orioles' come-from-behind, 3-2 win in the second contest of a three-game series.
Red Sox’ Brayan Bello takes shutout into the 6th, but 3-run inning lifts Orioles to 3-2 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill
The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect
Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
New York Rangers full TV schedule includes 15 games on ABC, TNT, and ESPN
The New York Rangers will play 15 games this season that will not be televised by MSG Networks. Both TNT and ESPN released their slate of televised games on Wednesday with national audiences about to receive a heavy dose of Blueshirts hockey. Here’s the good news for fans in the...
