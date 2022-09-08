Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.

