Argos Remembrance Walk Scheduled for Sunday
The Argos Remembrance Walk will be held Sunday, September 11. It is a time for the community to come together to reflect on the events of 9/11. The walk begins at the Argos Community School Corporation and the community will walk together toward Memorial Park at 4:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with the presentation of the colors, National Anthem, the timeline of 9/11 and various speakers.
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
County Cargo Trailer to be Donated to David’s Courage
A cargo trailer owned by Marshall County will be donated to David’s Courage as an educational tool. Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers asked the commissioners to deem the 20-foot cargo trailer as surplus. Byers explained, “In 2019, a 2018 US cargo trailer was purchased for the intent...
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
Fest In The First – Re-Imagine Gary
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 3pm-8pm- Gary’s Miller Spotlight’s Education Youth & Child Programming Action Group is teaming up with the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District and the Reimagine Gary Crew once again to host the 19th Annual Fest in the First. Fest in the First is...
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana
INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter
MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
Winners: 2022 Blueberry Festival VIP Family Package
Six people won a VIP Family Package to the 2022 Blueberry Festival.
Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI
In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
Snowmobile Watercross returns to NIMBY Pond
BARODA — After a two-year hiatus the snowmobiles were back at NIMBY Pond. A snowmobile watercross competition took place Saturday, Sept. 3, complete with all of the sights and sounds of past NIMBY Pond race days (including “Another One Bites the Dust” playing on the loudspeakers when a sinker had to be retrieved).
Marshall County Election Board Sets Early Voting Schedule
The Marshall County Election Board released the early in-person voting schedule. Early in-person voting begins Wednesday, October 12 at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday until November 4. Saturday early voting is available at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office, Bremen...
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
