Liam Neeson reveals how his return as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi was pitched to him

Liam Neeson made his triumphant return as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 , marking the first time the actor had played the character in live-action since 1999's The Phantom Menace . In a new documentary released for Disney Plus Day , titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Neeson revealed how director Deborah Chow pitched his return.

"I spoke to Deborah a number of months ago, and she told me that Ewan [McGregor] was going to do this series," Neeson said. "And Deborah [said] 'Just something towards the end, where Obi-Wan has gone through some journey and he's reaching out for help – and you're not there.' That's Qui-Gon Jinn. 'And then, he sees you.' And I thought, 'Yeah, I'm on board. I'm definitely on board with that.'"

In the series, Obi-Wan repeatedly reaches out to his old teacher for guidance, but Qui-Gon stays quiet. It's not until the last moments of the finale that the Jedi Master finally makes his presence known to his former Padawan, appearing as a Force ghost.

"It was at once very familiar, and at the same time I kept thinking, 'Wait a minute, it's 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace,'" Neeson reflected. "But here we were with all brand new crew, Deborah, this wonderful director. It was lovely to see Ewan. And so the myth and the storytelling goes on."

