wrvo.org
Walsh calls for accountability and transparency from Vera House
Vera House, which is known for fighting domestic and sexual abuse, has come under fire recently for hiring a registered level two sex offender as a victim advocate. The former employee, Marcus Jackson, underwent a standard background check, which went back 10 years. It did not pick up the fact that Jackson served prison time in 1998 for having sexual contact with two boys.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County names infectious disease expert as new health commissioner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Onondaga County named Dr. Kathryn Anderson as the next health commissioner on Thursday two months after the former health commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta left the health department in July. The decision, announced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, is pending approval from the Onondaga County...
wrvo.org
CNY medical billing company faces lawsuit after ransomware attack
Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.
