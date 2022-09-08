Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO