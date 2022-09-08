ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrvo.org

Walsh calls for accountability and transparency from Vera House

Vera House, which is known for fighting domestic and sexual abuse, has come under fire recently for hiring a registered level two sex offender as a victim advocate. The former employee, Marcus Jackson, underwent a standard background check, which went back 10 years. It did not pick up the fact that Jackson served prison time in 1998 for having sexual contact with two boys.
CNY medical billing company faces lawsuit after ransomware attack

Months after a ransomware attack, Practice Resources LLC. is facing some legal battles with a new class action lawsuit being filed against them. The company, which stores the medical record data of nearly 1 million central New Yorkers suffered a data breach in April. The breach came after a ransomware attack, or an attack conducted by hackers who want to get access to personal information like birthdates, full names, home addresses and more.
