Trump news – live: Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone, as Trump shares bizarre QAnon image
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, said that his cell phone was taken from him by federal agents in Minnesota.
FIRST ON CNN: Royals had dinner together at Buckingham Palace
The Royal family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen's coffin, a source exclusively told CNN.
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment and put Starr at the center of one of the country’s most polarizing debates of the 1990s, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday. Starr died at a hospital Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. He said Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months. For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court. Roberts said Tuesday: “Ken loved our country and served it with dedication and distinction. He led by example, in the legal profession, public service, and the community.”
5 Primaries To Watch On Tuesday
New Hampshire and Rhode Island provide the final primaries of 2022.
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday were picking their party’s candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm contest the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest, which is capping primary season nationwide, is retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a staunch conservative who Democrats — and even some top Republicans — believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. President Joe Biden carried New Hampshire by more than 7 percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Hassan clinched her party’s nomination against only token opposition Tuesday, while Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican party’s nomination for another term. He immediately becomes the favorite against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party’s governor’s nomination. “The stakes are too high this November to change direction now,” Sununu said in a statement.
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday that the FBI has seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the FBI....
Exclusive-Taiwan hosts dozens of foreign lawmakers in Washington to push China sanctions
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing.
New Zealand MPs pay tribute to Queen mixed with sharp rebukes of colonial past
As New Zealand’s parliament gathered to pay tribute to the Queen, honours and admiration were mixed with sharp criticism of a monarchy built on “stolen land, stolen resources, and stolen treasure”. On Tuesday, parliament held a special debate to allow politicians of all parties to acknowledge the...
