Long Beach, CA

nationalinterest.org

California’s Fast-Food Workers May Make $22 an Hour Next Year

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t been adjusted since 2009. California gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a “groundbreaking” bill that could boost wages for the state’s fast-food workers to up to $22 per hour, according to a new Axios report. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
geekwire.com

Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers

Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
102.5 The Bone

Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

Approximately 12 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030,  a growth rate of nearly 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment growth will be led by new jobs in health, computer, and math-related occupations, industries with projected growth rates that far exceed this average.  While some industries and sectors […]
ECONOMY

