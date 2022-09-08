Read full article on original website
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
nationalinterest.org
California’s Fast-Food Workers May Make $22 an Hour Next Year
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and hasn’t been adjusted since 2009. California gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a “groundbreaking” bill that could boost wages for the state’s fast-food workers to up to $22 per hour, according to a new Axios report. The...
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
A Black retiree won money at a casino and is suing bank after she says she was turned away while trying to deposit a check
A Michigan retiree is suing a Detroit bank after she says employees refused to cash a check she received from a casino after winning a jackpot.
geekwire.com
Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers
Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997
August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs
Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
Sept 6 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
‘We’re ready to strike’: UPS workers and Teamsters prepare for contract fight
Employees are pushing for better overtime protections, improved pay for part-time employees and heat protections
geekwire.com
Mark Cuban looks to turn the tables on Amazon in prescription drugs: ‘Their margin is my opportunity’
Amazon built an e-commerce empire by cutting prices for customers, surviving for years on the mere promise of future profits for investors. So there was no small irony in Mark Cuban’s comment at the Code conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, when journalist Kara Swisher asked him about Amazon’s move into healthcare.
Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists
Approximately 12 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030, a growth rate of nearly 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment growth will be led by new jobs in health, computer, and math-related occupations, industries with projected growth rates that far exceed this average. While some industries and sectors […]
Data: Jobs continue to flow from pro-union states like Illinois to right-to-work states
(The Center Square) – Jobs continue to pour out of pro-union states like Illinois and into states with more free-market policies, a report based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. Right-to-work (RTW) states have added 1.3 million jobs since 2020, while non-RTW states lost 1.1 million jobs, according...
9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation
For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time...
California governor signs fast food bill into law that could raise minimum wage for workers in the state to $22 an hour by next year
The National Restaurant Association says the FAST Recovery Act could raise costs for California fast food restaurants by $3 billion.
Meet the union leaders powering a wave of organizing at Amazon, Starbucks, Target, and more
Unions are booming in the US and enjoying their highest support since the '60s. But the ordinary people leading them have their work cut out.
