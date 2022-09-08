ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

Inspectors Are Cracking Down on Farmers Market Vendors for Sampling and Food Prep

Rita Martinez was surprised. Her pandemic-pivot business, The Salty Cubana, had taken off. After selling croquetas, breads and other Cuban bites at pop-ups and farmers markets, she was asked to make fried-to-order empanadas at a seven-hour event for the Nashville Predators early in 2022. Martinez precooked the meat-filled pastries (with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Veg Out: Snooze A.M. Eatery — Goldilocks Porridge

Next to Hunters Station in East Nashville is Snooze A.M. Eatery, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers healthy ingredients in a contemporary spin on the traditional American diner. The Denver-based chain has a few dozen locations across the Southeast and the West, and its extensive menu boasts a “Plant Power” section offering unique creations for vegetarians and vegans. Vegetarian brunch dishes include the Bountiful Buddha Bowl and Sweet Potato Veggie Mash-Up, both of which can easily be made vegan.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

In Hot Spot, Alex Jahangir Gives a Beat-by-Beat Account of Nashville’s Response to COVID-19

Alex Jahangir is still a practicing orthopedic surgeon, as he always was, except now he gets recognized in public almost every day. As the former head of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force, he’s a familiar face to Nashvillians. He was the one giving us COVID-19 updates on TV and via the internet throughout the city’s “Safer at Home” order and beyond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Metro Parks Moves to Restrict E-Bike Stations on Greenways

Metro Parks this week moved to shut down nine e-bike stations operated by BCycle on Nashville greenways, an escalation in an ongoing battle over e-bike usage in the city. BCycle general manager Elese Daniel says the company was working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to find new locations for the stations.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run

At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
NASHVILLE, TN

