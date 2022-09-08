ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Industry
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Cedar Glade Brews

Congratulations to Cedar Glade Brews for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 8th at 4pm. Cedar Glade Brews is located at 906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (Just behind Chuy’s off Broad Street) and can be contacted at 615-668-8353.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brock
styleblueprint.com

A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River

Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Food Truck#Food Festival#The Inspectors#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Cuban#Preds
williamsonherald.com

Board chair: Middle Tennessee Electric ‘has delivered on our mission of reliability’

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) leadership highlighted its current and future innovations, updated cooperative members about the status of the organization and answered questions during its livestreamed Annual Meeting Saturday, Aug. 27. In their report to the membership, Board Chairman Mike Woods and CEO Chris Jones discussed the great strides MTE...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Veg Out: Snooze A.M. Eatery — Goldilocks Porridge

Next to Hunters Station in East Nashville is Snooze A.M. Eatery, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers healthy ingredients in a contemporary spin on the traditional American diner. The Denver-based chain has a few dozen locations across the Southeast and the West, and its extensive menu boasts a “Plant Power” section offering unique creations for vegetarians and vegans. Vegetarian brunch dishes include the Bountiful Buddha Bowl and Sweet Potato Veggie Mash-Up, both of which can easily be made vegan.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy