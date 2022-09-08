Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show
Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDEckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2023Elena Velez RTW Spring 2023Collina Strada RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
Winnie Harlow is effortlessly chic in a belted grey blazer at the Fendi runway show during NYFW
She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Fendi runway show during New York fashion week. The model, 28, wowed in a belted checked grey blazer worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event, which was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.
FASHION Magazine |
Reformation Stages a “No-Show” at NYFW + More Fashion News
Including the opening of Mejuri’s second Toronto store. This year, Reformation’s presence at New York Fashion Week will be invisible — like a show that never happened. But it did happen, and it was digital, minimizing the brand’s environmental impact and entirely avoiding the waste that would have been created by an IRL show. For the “no-show show” collection, Reformation is presenting real clothes in a fake show.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Janet Jackson Edges Up in a Mesh Top and Spiked Accessories for Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2023 Show
Janet Jackson had a front row seat to Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show held in New York wearing all black on Sept. 7, arriving with mass fan-fare and plenty of camera flash. The legend sat among an impressive line-up of fashionable faces. Dressed in a mesh top, Janet made her mark, the style allowing for her bra top to peek through. The “Rhythm Nation” singer wore a sleek black blazer jacket which she paired with a lengthy black skirt that fell to the floor. Accessorizing in a maximalist style, the 56-year-old stacked on sharp spiked black bangles, adding a bit...
Hypebae
Behind the Atelier: Ashley Ciriaco of CIRIACO on Creating Timeless Streetwear-Esque Handbag Silhouettes
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City
Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
BET
TELFAR Announces Pop-Up Bag Sale During NYFW
Looking to get your hands on a Telfar Shopping Bag in any color or size? Or another for your collection? Mark September 11 on your calendar. Rather than taking to the runway for a show during New York Fashion Week, the coveted brand is ascending on the legendary Rainbow clothing in Brooklyn for a one-day shopping extravaganza. On the 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., those looking to buy a Shopping Bag can purchase up to five in any size and color.
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
Complex
Zara Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s Continued Influence With New Collab Collection
While working on his new collab collection with Zara, launching this week, Narciso Rodriguez says he was taken aback by the sustained enthusiasm he witnessed for his decades of minimalism-shaping design. “Working with Zara is eye-opening, because everyone is so aware of what’s going on in the world and in...
Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show
“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Daily Beast
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.
Comments / 0