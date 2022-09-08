ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show

Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDEckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2023Elena Velez RTW Spring 2023Collina Strada RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
Daily Mail

Winnie Harlow is effortlessly chic in a belted grey blazer at the Fendi runway show during NYFW

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Fendi runway show during New York fashion week. The model, 28, wowed in a belted checked grey blazer worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event, which was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.
FASHION Magazine |

Reformation Stages a “No-Show” at NYFW + More Fashion News

Including the opening of Mejuri’s second Toronto store. This year, Reformation’s presence at New York Fashion Week will be invisible — like a show that never happened. But it did happen, and it was digital, minimizing the brand’s environmental impact and entirely avoiding the waste that would have been created by an IRL show. For the “no-show show” collection, Reformation is presenting real clothes in a fake show.
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week

As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Edges Up in a Mesh Top and Spiked Accessories for Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2023 Show

Janet Jackson had a front row seat to Christian Siriano’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show held in New York wearing all black on Sept. 7, arriving with mass fan-fare and plenty of camera flash. The legend sat among an impressive line-up of fashionable faces. Dressed in a mesh top, Janet made her mark, the style allowing for her bra top to peek through. The “Rhythm Nation” singer wore a sleek black blazer jacket which she paired with a lengthy black skirt that fell to the floor. Accessorizing in a maximalist style, the 56-year-old stacked on sharp spiked black bangles, adding a bit...
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City

Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
BET

TELFAR Announces Pop-Up Bag Sale During NYFW

Looking to get your hands on a Telfar Shopping Bag in any color or size? Or another for your collection? Mark September 11 on your calendar. Rather than taking to the runway for a show during New York Fashion Week, the coveted brand is ascending on the legendary Rainbow clothing in Brooklyn for a one-day shopping extravaganza. On the 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., those looking to buy a Shopping Bag can purchase up to five in any size and color.
Vogue Magazine

Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
hypebeast.com

Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season

Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
WWD

Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show

“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
wmagazine.com

The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sees Stripes in Monse Shirt Dress for New York Fashion Week Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Daily Beast

Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.
