The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
WATCH: Kane Brown Makes VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform
Kane Brown brought country music to the 2022 Video Music Awards—and made history as the first male artist of the genre to do it!. Brown performed his brand new single, "Grand," which was also up for the Song of the Summer Award, live on the Toyota stage in Fort Lee, New Jersey on Sunday night.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle
Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Announces 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates
Blake Shelton has announced his 2023 tour plans. The singer and coach on The Voice is set to play 18 tour dates next winter and spring, starting on Feb. 16 in Nebraska. The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour includes six straight weekends of concerts through March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. Tickets for most shows go on sale on Sept. 16, with a few noted by an asterisk below that will go on sale on Sept. 23.
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Speechless’ After Receiving Six CMA Awards Nominations
The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning (Sept. 7), and this year not only marks Lainey Wilson's first time being nominated at the event, but she came away with six nods in six different categories. Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music
It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
See Miranda Lambert show off her 'Teenage Dirtbag' style
Miranda Lambert is the latest celeb to participate in the ‘Teenage Dirt Bag’ trend on social media and her throwbacks are pure perfection.
