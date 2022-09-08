ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Scene

Ben’s Friends Launches Nashville Chapter

It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder. The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in...
Nashville Scene

Inspectors Are Cracking Down on Farmers Market Vendors for Sampling and Food Prep

Rita Martinez was surprised. Her pandemic-pivot business, The Salty Cubana, had taken off. After selling croquetas, breads and other Cuban bites at pop-ups and farmers markets, she was asked to make fried-to-order empanadas at a seven-hour event for the Nashville Predators early in 2022. Martinez precooked the meat-filled pastries (with...
Nashville Scene

Metro Parks Moves to Restrict E-Bike Stations on Greenways

Metro Parks this week moved to shut down nine e-bike stations operated by BCycle on Nashville greenways, an escalation in an ongoing battle over e-bike usage in the city. BCycle general manager Elese Daniel says the company was working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to find new locations for the stations.
Nashville Scene

Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run

At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
