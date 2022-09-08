ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

White Castle Honors Late Country Music Legend With Special Meal

White Castle is paying special tribute to late country music legend John Prine. Ahead of what would have been Prine's 76th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10, the home of The Original Slider is taking part in "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine," a week-long event celebrating the famed musician that is organized by The Prine Family and Oh Boy Records.
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Scene

Ben’s Friends Launches Nashville Chapter

It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder. The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville

Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Rissi Palmer
Person
Josh Rouse
Person
Maggie Rose
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#East Nashville#Awards Ceremony#Brooklyn Bowl#Localevent#6th Peabody#The Fomo Party#Lukas Nelson Potr
styleblueprint.com

A Serene Cabin on Nashville’s Cumberland River

Despite the buzzing nightlife found on the banks of Nashville’s Cumberland River, a little further down you can also find the opposite — properties where tranquility and silence reign. One such property, a recently completed custom 1,400-square-foot cabin built by Castle Homes, offers architectural beauty and a stunning view.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

In Hot Spot, Alex Jahangir Gives a Beat-by-Beat Account of Nashville’s Response to COVID-19

Alex Jahangir is still a practicing orthopedic surgeon, as he always was, except now he gets recognized in public almost every day. As the former head of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force, he’s a familiar face to Nashvillians. He was the one giving us COVID-19 updates on TV and via the internet throughout the city’s “Safer at Home” order and beyond.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
williamsonhomepage.com

The Heritage at Brentwood to host free downsizing workshop

The Heritage at Brentwood will host a free workshop to address downsizing on Sept. 15. According to a news release, the 10 a.m. workshop will feature a panel discussion with experts in financial planning, real estate, banking and “rightsizing," as well as a question-and-answer segment and a provided brunch.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Scene

Metro Parks Moves to Restrict E-Bike Stations on Greenways

Metro Parks this week moved to shut down nine e-bike stations operated by BCycle on Nashville greenways, an escalation in an ongoing battle over e-bike usage in the city. BCycle general manager Elese Daniel says the company was working with the Nashville Department of Transportation to find new locations for the stations.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic set for Oct. 1

The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy