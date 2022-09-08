ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe's US Open semifinal match

Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. After it was over, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
US Open: Frances Tiafoe through to a Grand Slam semi-final on home soil after beating Andrey Rublev

Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years. Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals

"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Rafael Nadal
Michael Chang
Stefan Edberg
