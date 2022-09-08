Read full article on original website
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. After it was over, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years. Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.
"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
Rolling report: Carlos Alcaraz will play Casper Ruud in the final after a thrilling win over Frances Tiafoe
NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur were both 16 years old when they first played against one another at a Grand Slam event. A year later they met again with a spot in a major junior final on the line. As heralded young players who frequently made deep...
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur won their US Open semi-final matches on Thursday night, setting the stage for a delicious title showdown at Flushing Meadows
