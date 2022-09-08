Read full article on original website
Related
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freethink
Shoe wearable could help Parkinson’s patients avoid falling
Researchers from Texas A&M University have developed smart shoe insoles that could one day help people with Parkinson’s disease predict and avoid dangerous falls. Assessing fall risk: Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that often causes problems with movement and balance. As a result, falls are common among Parkinson’s patients — up to 68% fall at least once a year, according to various studies.
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about loneliness and health
Even though people are becoming more connected through social media and other outlets, the great irony is that many people still feel lonely. That loneliness, in turn, can have far-reaching implications on a person’s health and well-being. Loneliness as a public health issue has been intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing how to recognize loneliness and what can help patients overcome feeling lonely is key.
parentherald.com
How Children's Earphones May Carry Risk of Hearing Loss?
Wearing earphones or headphones for children can be safe depending on the combination of volume, listening duration, and the size of the ear canal, according to Baby Center. If a song played at a high volume will not likely damage a child's hearing, prolonged listening at high volumes can surely damage hearing over time.
Comments / 0