6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers

As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In America

There is a hardcore punk band that most of you probably have not heard of that are an important part of the history of anarchism in the United States. This particular band came from the mean streets of New York City - the largest metropolis in the United States and was notable for being part of the first wave of a new form of music called crust punk. It was known as Nausea and this particular group had a lot to say with their music about the turbulent times they were living in while influencing a new style of punk mentality...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
The 8 Best Rock Bands That Got Their Start in the ’80s

The 1980s saw the age of the blockbuster film flourish in theaters across the United States. Think Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Breakfast Club, and Return of the Jedi. And, at the same time, music was seeing its own cultural transformation. Disco music was experiencing a decline in popularity from its heyday in the 1970s, but new wave music and glam metal music were picking up speed on the road to cultural prestige.
The Best Metal Bands From 30 Countries

Sure, heavy metal is dominated by bands from England, the United States and Scandinavia, but there's a wealth of talented acts around the world. That said, if you had to pick just one band to represent each country, who would it be?. So many different spots across the world possess...
Spite's Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues serve seven-string carnage in this brutal guitar playthrough of The Most Ugly

The heavy-hitting metalcore cut is taken from the Northern California troupe's latest album, Dedication to Flesh. Dedication to Flesh is perhaps the most heavy-hitting entry in Spite’s catalog. The album – the Northern Californian upstarts’ fourth overall – is a masterclass in modern metalcore electric guitar playing, with axemen Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues offering serving after serving of dissonant drop-tuned chugs and laser-precise alternate picking riffs.
Brian Eno – “We Let It In”

Next month, art-rock elder god Brian Eno is coming back with his new album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. It’ll be Eno’s first solo album in nearly six years, and it’ll also be the first time in 17 years that Brian Eno is actually singing on most of the songs from his own album. Eno has said that the new album is inspired by the world’s current precariously environmental state, and he’s already shared the very pretty early track “There Were Bells.”
This 80s interview featuring a mother and her metalhead son discussing heavy metal and satan is gold dust

In 1986, filmmaker David Hoffman interviewed a real life 'Eddie Munson' and his mother to reveal two opposing views about the "satanic" craze taking the world by storm. The rise of heavy metal in the 80s was era-defining; it opened the gates to a world that had not yet been fully explored, giving way not only to an emerging sound, but a new way of being. This culture shift was emblematic for two things: the rise of metalheads, and the religious counter-response that birthed the hysteria known as the satanic panic .
