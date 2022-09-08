Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after stabbing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 6:30 pm, Sept. 7, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1300 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders located a 42-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her back torso area. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KVOE
Area, state law enforcement agencies investigating after alleged domestic incident leads to self-inflicted wound in Chase County
Chase County deputies are investigating after an alleged domestic incident led to the discovery of a dead person inside a Cottonwood Falls home. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the 100 block of Maple shortly before 1 am Sunday, along with troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities were trying to make contact with the suspect when they heard a single gunshot inside the home.
Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WIBW
Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.
Two new Hutchinson police officers complete training
YODER, Kan. — Two members of the Hutchinson Police Department were among those who completed their training at the center as part of the 298th class of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Officer Antonio Aguilera Jr. and Officer Kollin Goering will start their field training within the next couple weeks. Officer Goering was also placed on the Director's Honor Roll for obtaining a GPA of 94% or higher.
Update: Fatal crash victim identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
Police: Illegal gambling machines seized during Wichita arrests
Wichita Police, (WPD), made a discovery while arresting three suspects on suspicion of drug and theft crimes.
KAKE TV
Police identify man killed in south Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 47-year-old man who died in a south Wichita crash on Monday may have intentionally driven into a bridge pillar. The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on Pawnee under the I-135 bridge. Officers found Jeramie Santee unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scen.
KAKE TV
Police arrest 3 after beauty store theft, find drugs and gambling machines
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three men suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of products from a beauty store on Thursday. Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of three men stealing from a beauty supply store before escaping in a gold SUV. The SUV was found in the 1600 block of S. Ida where authorities observed men who matched the thieves' descriptions leaving the vehicle. They walked to a smoke shop on E. Harry where police were able to arrest them.
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what they call an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash blamed on wet highway
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by Damian Russell Conner, 23, Whitewater, was southbound on Interstate 135 at 53rd Street at highway speeds. The driver applied the brakes, but...
WPD makes drug and theft arrests, seizes illegal gambling machines
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While arresting three Wichitans on suspicion of drug and theft crimes, officers found illegal gambling machines inside a smoke shop. According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a larceny report that occurred in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg […]
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
classiccountry1070.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
