Five Xfinity drivers to watch in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

By Randy Covitz
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Seven drivers have clinched spots in the 12-man field for the NASCAR Xfinity series playoffs that begin on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Those seven include: A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

Here’s a look at the top five drivers in the field.

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

Allmendinger, a 15-year NASCAR Cup veteran, who has found new life as a full-time Xfinity competitor for Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger, the series points leader, has 13 career Xfinity wins, including victories at Las Vegas, Michigan and Bristol in 2022. Allmendinger, 40, was third at Kansas in 2021.

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

Gibbs, grandson of Hall of Fame football coach and car owner Joe Gibbs, has won a series-leading five races and is second in the standings, 51 points behind Allmendinger. Gibbs, 19, won the 2021 Xfinity and spring ARCA race at Kansas Speedway. He is also subbing in the Cup series for Kurt Busch, the spring winner at Kansas, who is out with a concussion.

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

Allgaier, owns three series wins this season, at Darlington, Nashville and New Hampshire for JR Motorsports. Allgaier, 36, has 18 career wins but is looking for his first victory at Kansas, where he has nine top 10s in his 12 starts, including a ninth last year.

Noah Gragson, No. 9 Chevrolet

Gragson, who is moving on to Petty GMS Motorsports in the Cup series next season, has won at Phoenix, Talladega, Pocono and Talladega for JR Motorsports. Gragson, 24, won the 2020 trucks race at Kansas and will also race in the Hollywood Casino Cup race on Sunday, but he’s had tough luck in four career Xfinity races at the track, with a best finish of 13th.

Austin Hill, No. 21 Chevrolet

Hill, 28, has won at Daytona and Atlanta this season for Richard Childress Racing and is competing in his first full-time season in the Xfinity series. Hill, who has eight career wins in the trucks series, enjoyed success at Kansas Speedway in 2020, winning the trucks race and finishing fifth in the Xfinity event. He was third last fall in the trucks race.

