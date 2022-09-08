Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
There was already a sense of pride felt among the membership at Kenwood Country Club for hosting the Kroger Queen City Championship, the first LPGA event in the Cincinnati area since 1989. But with 10 of the club’s caddies working for players in the tournament, there was even more of a connection to the competition.
Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
