Chicago, IL

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Franmil Reyes not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes is being replaced at designated hitter by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 400 plate appearances this season, Reyes has a .233 batting average with a .663 OPS, 13 home...
Athletics play the White Sox in first of 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
Cubs' Nico Hoerner hitting cleanup Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner will bat cleanup in Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Hoerner will hit a spot higher in the order after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and a run scored on Thursday. Ian Happ, who hit cleanup in that contest, is idle for Friday's matinee.
Nelson Velazquez (illness) scratched Friday for Cubs, Michael Hermosillo added

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez (illness) has been scratched from Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Velazquez was previously set to start in left field, but he is apparently feeling under the weather. Christopher Morel will now cover left field and Michael Hermosillo has been added to the lineup to start in center and bat seventh.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Chicago Bulls Land Pascal Siakam In Major Trade Scenario

Often, you’ll hear fans and analysts refer to an NBA team’s timeline. What they’re referring to is the team’s proximity to serious contention for the NBA championship. Some teams are on a contending timeline. That means they only care about the present. They ought to move first-round picks without hesitation if it improves their team.
Report: Tony La Russa hoping to return to dugout next week

Tony La Russa has been away from the Chicago White Sox for more than a week due to health issues. However, the manager appears to be on his way back before the end of the regular season. La Russa is hoping to return to the White Sox dugout next week,...
The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
