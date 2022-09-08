ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Broken G BBQ opens at the Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's, P.F. Chang's restaurants, hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
Waco, TX
cw39.com

Temple adding additional parking to downtown area

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The growing city of Temple is adding additional parking to it’s downtown area. City officials say it’s a part of a bigger plan in their revitalization process to bring guests to the heart of the city. There are numerous projects going on...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday

Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above

Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl

From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Annual event can help you ‘Find Your Waco’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Whether you’re new to the Waco area or you’re wanting to see what more the area has to offer, the Find Your Waco event can help!. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host this event on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the the Waco Convention Center’s Freedom Fountain. The event is free to attend, and is open to the public.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Bear witness to history: New Texas Collection exhibit highlights Baylor mascots

The Texas Collection, located in Carroll Library, is home to “Becoming the Bears: A Snapshot into Baylor’s Mascots” until the end of this semester. Students, faculty and visitors can travel through time with the bear mascots through photographs, memorabilia and visual aids. As viewers enter through the...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WACO, TX

