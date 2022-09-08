Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
How you can check out Chip and Jo's latest 'Fixer Upper' in Waco
WACO, Texas — Fans of Waco's power realty couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, only have a few more weeks left to check out their latest "Fixer Upper" before it officially makes its debut to the world. Their latest project is a common sight for many Waco residents who travel...
Broken G BBQ opens at the Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's, P.F. Chang's restaurants, hotels and retail.
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
Temple adding additional parking to downtown area
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The growing city of Temple is adding additional parking to it’s downtown area. City officials say it’s a part of a bigger plan in their revitalization process to bring guests to the heart of the city. There are numerous projects going on...
The Low Brow Tattoo Convention Is Coming To The Harker Heights E Center
Harker Heights, Texas I hope that you are ready for one of the most exciting events for art, tattoo artists, and tattoos in Central Texas this year!. HARKER HEIGHTS TEXAS ARE YOU READY FOR THE LOW BROW TATTOO CONVENTION. The Low Brow Tattoo convention is coming to the Harker Heights...
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday
Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above
Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
Copperas Cove shatters record with Peanut Butter Bowl
From August 1st to August 26th donations in the form of peanut butter were collected throughout the city by the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team and on Saturday, the donations were added up. With 70 Texas high schools participating in the Peanut Butter Bowl, Copperas Cove set a record for...
Chaparral Road expansion won't start until 2025, despite current traffic issues
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD was in talks with the City of Killeen about Chaparral Road as far back as 2018. Over the next four years, KISD built their brand new Chaparral High School on that road and expended the section of the road in front of the school to four lanes in anticipation of the road also being expanded.
Temple or Killeen: One Does and One Doesn’t Allow You to Recycle Your Pizza Box
Did you know? The rules for recycling your used pizza box vary between Temple and Killeen, Texas. Pizza Night: my second favorite night of the week. Whether it's carry-out or delivery, Thursday night is all about that pizza pie! So what happens with that pizza box once we've picked the melted cheese off it?
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
Annual event can help you ‘Find Your Waco’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Whether you’re new to the Waco area or you’re wanting to see what more the area has to offer, the Find Your Waco event can help!. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host this event on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the the Waco Convention Center’s Freedom Fountain. The event is free to attend, and is open to the public.
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
Bear witness to history: New Texas Collection exhibit highlights Baylor mascots
The Texas Collection, located in Carroll Library, is home to “Becoming the Bears: A Snapshot into Baylor’s Mascots” until the end of this semester. Students, faculty and visitors can travel through time with the bear mascots through photographs, memorabilia and visual aids. As viewers enter through the...
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX
(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
