Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Parenteau repeats as Finish for Guinness 5K’s top female finisher
WARREN – Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau became only the second runner in the 14-year history of Warren’s popular Finish for a Guinness 5K to capture back-to-back women’s titles, as she clocked a winning time of 20:32 in Sunday morning’s race that was also good for 20th place overall out of 732 runners.
Valley Breeze
Fourth-year Davies wants to end football season "in Cranston"
LINCOLN – In Year 1, the goal was to build the foundation for a successful high school football program. In Year 2, the goal was to simply win a game, and in Year 3, the goal was to reach the Division IV playoffs.
Valley Breeze
Scout rally set for Saturday in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – A Boy Scout and Cub Scout rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Diamond Hill State Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road. There will be a Cumberland scouting sign-up for boys and girls kindergarten through age 18. Information on scouting will also be available.
Valley Breeze
Race for Matt & Grace set for Sept. 17
PROVIDENCE – The 13th annual Race for Matt and Grace, a 5K run, walk, or roll event, will be held at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaking program at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.
Valley Breeze
Yankee Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday
FRANKLIN, Mass. – The Yankee Quilters Guild will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., at Emma’s Quilt Cupboard, in the Horace Mann Plaza, East Central St. Projects, quilting challenges, trips and plans for the year will be discussed. Beginners who are interested in learning more about quilts are welcome. First meeting for nonmembers is free; annual membership is $35 for the initial year.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Seniors announces celebrations, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group has announced the winners from its Aug. 9 meeting. Celebrating birthdays in August were Lucille Langevin, Gai Laplume, Shirley Levitre, Lucien Larue, Bernie Gamache, Lorraine Cournoyer, Gino Orazi, John Lariviere, Connie Roy, and Marjorie Mineau.
Valley Breeze
Free Ballet Classes for Kids at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, along with Heritage Ballet of Smithfield, will be offering free ballet classes for children ages 3-and-a-half and 4. Children will have the opportunity to experience classical ballet training with a ballet instructor from Heritage Ballet of Smithfield. Each class...
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
Valley Breeze
Hope Library hosts The Value of the Book
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host The Value of the Book: Appraisal and Discussion with Ray Rickman on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Do you have a hidden treasure sitting on your bookshelf at home? Bring up to three items for book expert and antiquarian, Ray Rickman, to appraise.
Valley Breeze
AMUMC Fall Worship Schedule
CUMBERLAND – The Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, will begin its fall worship schedule Sunday, Sept. 11, in conjunction with the church’s traditional Sunday School Rally Day. Sunday School registration will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the church’s Cargill Hall.
Valley Breeze
An Evening with Spirit: A Mediumship Experience at Cumberland Library Sept. 14
CUMBERLAND – Join practicing Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., as she shares what she has learned while in communication with countless loved ones in spirit. Organizers say the evening will include a discussion...
Valley Breeze
Chamber Orchestra of Barrington to present concert Sept. 18
BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s will present its opening concert of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church 191 County Road. The featured soloist will be Jane Murray on the English horn. Other works on...
Valley Breeze
Experience a taste of Sweden with Vasa Day festivities
FOSTER – There’s a local event that comes around once a year, offering food, music, games, prizes, a taste of Swedish culture, and … a sawdust pile (more on that later). On Saturday, Sept. 10, Rhode Island District 3, Vasa Order of America, will host its Vasa Day, a Swedish festival, at Little Rhody Vasa Park, 10 Boswell Trail in Foster, beginning at noon.
Valley Breeze
Board recommends change allowing Cheryl’s School of Dance move
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Board, at its Aug. 31 meeting, recommended that North Providence-based Cheryl’s School of Dance be granted the exemption it needs to complete a move to the former Chucky’s Creamery restaurant space at 48 West Wrentham Road. The applicants requested a recommendation to...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Exploring Planetary Defense
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host an Astronomy Program: Exploring Planetary Defense on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Join Bryant University astronomy instructor Sandi Brenner for a look at near Earth objects and what is being done to help keep Earth safe. The program will include a preview of the DART mission, NASA’s first test for planetary defense, expected to arrive at its target asteroid system near the end of September. Space is limited.
Valley Breeze
Harris Library announces programs
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following programs. • Homemade Playdough: Monday, 10-11 a.m., Sept. 12, 26; Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
Valley Breeze
Rev. Bailes Baker welcomes old and new parishioners to visit Arnold Mills United Methodist Church
CUMBERLAND – After starting this summer presiding over outdoor worship Sundays, newly placed Rev. Heather Bailes Baker will move services indoors at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church this Sunday, Sept. 11, as part of Rally Day. There will be two worship offerings inside the church at 690 Nate...
Valley Breeze
Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence
Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
Valley Breeze
Blackstone River Theatre presents Scottish fiddle champion Jamie Laval
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Scottish music featuring Scottish fiddle champion Jamie Laval with vocalist Amber Rose and Celtic harpist Liv Castor on Saturday, Sept.10, at 8 p.m. U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Jamie Laval returns to Cumberland’s Blackstone River Theatre...
