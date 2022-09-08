SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host an Astronomy Program: Exploring Planetary Defense on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Join Bryant University astronomy instructor Sandi Brenner for a look at near Earth objects and what is being done to help keep Earth safe. The program will include a preview of the DART mission, NASA’s first test for planetary defense, expected to arrive at its target asteroid system near the end of September. Space is limited.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO