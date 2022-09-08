Read full article on original website
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
Why Honda is investing $4.4 billion with LG to make batteries in the US
A preview of what the 2024 Honda Prologue, an EV, could look like. HondaThe automaker is hungry for batteries to fuel its EV manufacturing plans—and it's not the only one.
Fast Company
This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral
Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
electrek.co
BMW confirms it will adopt Tesla’s 4680 cell format, pledging billions of dollars for six global battery factories
BMW Group has come out and publicly stated that its future success in a competitive EV market relies heavily on “powerful, innovative, and sustainably produced” battery cells. When BMW’s Neue Klasse (new class) EV architecture launches in 2025, the German automaker says the EV platforms will utilize newly developed 46-mm-diameter battery cells, the same larger design Tesla is using.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
620 MPH FluxJet; Ford's Price Hike; Tesla's Dress Code | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 83
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
EV Startup VinFast Begins Delivering Vehicles in Vietnam
In the last few years, a number of automotive startups have arisen to make their presence felt in the growing electric vehicle market. That’s a good thing — the greater the proportion of electric vehicles are on the world’s roads, the lower global emissions will be. But some questions have lingered about highly-touted startups — such as when they would actually produce and deliver their vehicles.
investing.com
CATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's Yibin plant, which mainly supplies battery cells to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Shanghai, said it is operating in compliance with COVID-19 control measures required by local government. The Yibin plant is operating under a so-called closed-loop management that required workers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
investing.com
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
