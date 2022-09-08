ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community

While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford fire department gets training grant

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stratford Fire Chief Jermaine Atkinson joined U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Mayor Laura Hoydick and others to announce the Stratford Fire Department has been awarded a Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $36,291 for firefighter training.
STRATFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull crossing guard has kept kids safe for 49 years

TRUMBULL — A group of well-wishers — including parents, kids, and the town’s police chief and first selectman — walked from Jane Ryan School to the corner where crossing guard Martha Kaechele stood sentry. The approaching crowd was coming to congratulate Kaechele on starting her 49th...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Education equity a business imperative

We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say

DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police see bump in unemployment benefits fraud

TRUMBULL — Police have seen an uptick in attempted unemployment benefit fraud lately, and are warning residents to be vigilant about safeguarding their information, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Weir said in the past month the department has seen a rise in reports of suspicious activity surrounding unemployment. He...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT

