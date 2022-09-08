Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
trumbulltimes.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
trumbulltimes.com
In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on
During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
trumbulltimes.com
Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford fire department gets training grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stratford Fire Chief Jermaine Atkinson joined U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Mayor Laura Hoydick and others to announce the Stratford Fire Department has been awarded a Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $36,291 for firefighter training.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull crossing guard has kept kids safe for 49 years
TRUMBULL — A group of well-wishers — including parents, kids, and the town’s police chief and first selectman — walked from Jane Ryan School to the corner where crossing guard Martha Kaechele stood sentry. The approaching crowd was coming to congratulate Kaechele on starting her 49th...
trumbulltimes.com
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
trumbulltimes.com
Athletic field, police body cams among projects vying for Trumbull ARPA funds
TRUMBULL — Putting a synthetic athletic field at Indian Ledge Park, repairing a town pool and upgrading body cameras for the police are among the projects vying for roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Trumbull Town Council and Board...
RELATED PEOPLE
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Education equity a business imperative
We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford Reps punt vote on hotly debated Glenbrook Community Center. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — Following five months of heated debate among elected officials and residents alike, city representatives punted their final vote on turning a community center into income-restricted housing, citing changes made to the sale agreement in the hours before the vote. In a 21-18 vote Tuesday night, the Board...
trumbulltimes.com
‘Gas odor’ prompts evacuation of Danbury High School, officials say
DANBURY — The local public high school was evacuated on Thursday due to a possible gas leak, according to officials. Officials said they dismissed students and staff early “out of an abundance of caution” after they were made aware of a “gas odor” at Danbury High School on Thursday morning. The Danbury Fire Department was also called, according to officials.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police see bump in unemployment benefits fraud
TRUMBULL — Police have seen an uptick in attempted unemployment benefit fraud lately, and are warning residents to be vigilant about safeguarding their information, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Weir said in the past month the department has seen a rise in reports of suspicious activity surrounding unemployment. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
trumbulltimes.com
Guilford parents sue schools, say kids were bullied over parents’ objections to teachings on race
In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court by attorney Norm Pattis, the plaintiffs claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their parents’ political views, and say school employees failed to intervene. The filing, which lists Danielle Scarpellino, William Maisano and Tim Chamberlain as plaintiffs, also...
trumbulltimes.com
Knife-wielding man sought in Wolcott daytime gas station robbery, police say
WOLCOTT — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint in broad daylight Thursday. The man jumped into a dark-colored sedan after the holdup and headed toward Waterbury, Wolcott police said. They released surveillance pictures of the man and the car. According...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull scores in final seconds to survive scare from Masuk, which overcame 20-point deficit to take lead in final minute
TRUMBULL — Despite just a six mile drive between the two schools, the Trumbull and Masuk football teams met for the first time in at least a generation, maybe more, to kick off the 2022 season Friday night. The result? An instant classic. Masuk overcame a 20-point halftime deficit,...
Comments / 0