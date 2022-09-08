ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Union Station glow with special Chiefs light show to celebrate Red Friday

By Chris Ochsner
 2 days ago

If you haven’t noticed, Kansas City has been getting a little bit redder throughout the week. That’s because we are approaching Red Friday, the day Kansas City Chiefs fans paint the town, well, red of course, to celebrate the team’s season opener.

The Chiefs open their season taking on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, and will play their home opener next Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While there may be some things painted red in the buildup to the game, most of the red comes from what fans choose to wear or Chiefs flags being flown on porches.

Downtown Kansas City got into the spirit Wednesday night when several buildings glowed with red lights. Union Station stole the show with it’s special light display that was switched on during a ceremony that included Mayor Quinton Lucas and representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The lighting ceremony was in support of Red Friday flag sales. Proceeds from the sale of special Chiefs flags benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. The flags go on sale Friday at various locations throughout the city.

Along with the Chiefs-themed light show shining on Union Station, a special Chiefs salute fountain show can be seen at the Henry Wollman Bloch Memorial Fountain in front of the station. The special Chiefs light and fountain show will run for several nights.

Watch the video to see the show.

Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
