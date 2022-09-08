ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Race for Matt & Grace set for Sept. 17

PROVIDENCE – The 13th annual Race for Matt and Grace, a 5K run, walk, or roll event, will be held at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaking program at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
City
Smithfield, RI
City
Warren, RI
Smithfield, RI
Sports
City
Scituate, RI
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Dump truck rolls over in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north in Smithfield early Friday morning. The highway was shut down from Route 7 to Route 146. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to Smithfield Fire.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence College Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 season schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule was announced today (Sept. 9). The Friars will play 11 non-conference games to get the 2022-23 season started. The team then will play 20 BIG EAST Conference games. Providence will open the season against Rider University on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (the AMP) in Providence, R.I. FOR THE FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE CLICK HERE.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Sports
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Seniors announces celebrations, winners

WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group has announced the winners from its Aug. 9 meeting. Celebrating birthdays in August were Lucille Langevin, Gai Laplume, Shirley Levitre, Lucien Larue, Bernie Gamache, Lorraine Cournoyer, Gino Orazi, John Lariviere, Connie Roy, and Marjorie Mineau.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield

Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht

In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
NEWPORT, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Thomas E. Sparks – Lincoln

Thomas E. Sparks, 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron and Candida (Bonanni) Sparks. Tom was the owner of Sparks Law, serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut – but most of all,...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

University of Rhode Island tight end on Patriots' radar

The New England Patriots' scouting department won’t have to travel far to watch Rhode Island tight end Caleb Warren in his senior season. “I think it does create a lot of pressure, but I like pressure. I like to get the ball at the end of the game. I want to be the go-to person to make the play,” said Warren. “It’s exciting and it’s definitely a confidence booster as well as a lot of pressure on me to perform, but I like that. I really enjoy that aspect.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

