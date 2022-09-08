Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 9
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – Week 3 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is almost officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 3
The first Metro Detroit rankings for 2022 are here and there are no surprises when it comes to the top two teams. With two defending state champions taking the top two spots, both look poised and capable of successfully defending their titles this fall. Here are the top 10 football...
WILX-TV
DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT
DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 3 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first full Friday night of high school football around Kalamazoo didn’t disappoint, as warm temperatures and a few thrilling finishes provided a late-summer treat for all in attendance. Highlighting the action was Schoolcraft’s fourth-quarter comeback over Kalamazoo United, and other close calls included Portage...
9/11 ceremony a highlight of Kalamazoo United, Schoolcraft football game
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo United plays against Schoolcraft on Friday evening, Sept. 9. Since it was the Friday before September 11, there was a short 9/11 ceremony before the game to commemorate first responders and others who lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy. After falling behind for most of...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 3 of the 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at final scores for Week 3 of the high school football season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. MLive Bay City Area. Week 3 Scoreboard. FRIDAY, SEPT. 9. Alma 43, John Glenn...
Michigan high school football photos 2022: Our favorites from Week 3
Week 3 of the Michigan high school football season kicked off on Friday, Sept. 9. MLive photographers had the games covered with images from eight games across the state.
See 34 photos from Hemlock, Millington football game
MILLINGTON, MI -- Hemlock High School’s varsity football team traveled to Millington High School for a game of football on Friday, Sept. 9. Millington rounded the game out with a final score of 54-7, a win for the team’s new head coach Jason Germain.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage topples state power Grand Blanc
Heritage claimed a signature win Friday, stamping itself as a threat in the Saginaw Valley League South. The Hawks outscored defending Division 1 state semifinalist Grand Blanc, 52-40, gaining 569 yards of offense to improve to 3-0. Heritage ran for 386 yards, taking a 31-13 halftime lead.
WILX-TV
Charlotte Orioles complete comeback with 16-13 win over Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars held a 13-0 lead over the Charlotte Orioles at halftime Friday. The Orioles then came back with a great effort to win 16-13 and go 3-0 on the season. They also handed the Cougars their 3rd loss of the year. Quarterback Ben...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Game Day! Comeback kid wins Player of the Week, plus Friday schedules
Grand Rapids Christian’s Comeback Kid did it again. Junior quarterback Alek Wickstrom, who has been voted the Grand Rapids Player of the Week, helped rally the Eagles to a 41-34 win against Fruitport last week. The Eagles fell behind 34-7 before Wickstrom threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups
After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
Our favorite 10 images from Bullock Creek football game against Standish-Sterling
MIDLAND, MI - Bullock Creek faced Standish-Sterling at Bullock Creek High School on Friday, Sept. 9 for a high school football game during the third week of the season. The Panthers held the lead the entire game. The score was 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at halftime, 35-0 after...
MLive.com
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 3 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI - After Thursday kickoffs dominated the first two weeks of the high school football season, Kalamazoo-area athletes finally have a chance to shine under the glow of the Friday night lights. Week 3 welcomes the first full Friday slate of games, and there are some great matchups on...
Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Michigan kicks off this weekend with event in Macomb County
The Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run, a major supporter of Special Olympics Michigan gets underway this weekend. WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Andrea Rachko about the single largest grassroots fundraiser for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
