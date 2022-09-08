ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 9

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – Week 3 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is almost officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 3

The first Metro Detroit rankings for 2022 are here and there are no surprises when it comes to the top two teams. With two defending state champions taking the top two spots, both look poised and capable of successfully defending their titles this fall. Here are the top 10 football...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bavarian#Football Games#Dog Days#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Standish Sterling#Heritage Lrb 2 0
WILX-TV

DeWitt battles D1 power Detroit Catholic Central, loses in OT

DETROIT. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers haven’t been winning, maybe by head coach Rob Zimmerman’s standards, but the Panthers were 2-0 heading into a tough non-conference clash in Week 3. The Division 3 Panthers punched far above their weight class, traveling to Detroit to battle Division 1 power...
DEWITT, MI
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 3 of 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – The first full Friday night of high school football around Kalamazoo didn’t disappoint, as warm temperatures and a few thrilling finishes provided a late-summer treat for all in attendance. Highlighting the action was Schoolcraft’s fourth-quarter comeback over Kalamazoo United, and other close calls included Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
MLS
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups

After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy