61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Shooting in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood leaves 1 dead, police say
Las Vegas Metro Police are on the scene of a confirmed homicide in the valley's southwest corner.
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody
Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
47-year-old Las Vegas man dies weeks after being injured in suspected DUI crash
A 47-year-old man died nearly one month after being hit by a driver accused of leaving the scene and hitting three other cars, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Investigators sources: DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails led to elected official’s arrest for murder
DNA found under investigative journalist Jeff German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, leading to his arrest Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas
In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
A local official has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas journalist, report says
German was found with "stab wounds," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace
A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
Investigators discover new clues in murder of Las Vegas reporter
Investigators have unveiled new developments in the death of veteran Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. Authorities are now searching the home of a local politician and releasing chilling new surveillance video of an unidentified suspect. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Sept. 8, 2022.
Nevada politician accused of murdering investigative journalist
Investigators say evidence shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death.Sept. 8, 2022.
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
‘Trail of blood and clothes’ led deputies to landlord accused of killing tenant
Nye County sheriff deputies have arrested William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump on a murder charge involving Frank Brink, 66, also of Pahrump.
Bullets fly, hit car with woman inside at parking lot of Las Vegas grocery store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caught in the crossfire, a woman says she barely survived a trip to the grocery store Monday night as bullets went flying in the parking lot. This happened outside the Smith’s store at Nellis and Stewart as Labor Day drew to a close. “Everything...
Deputies: Pahrump landlord ran over tenant, dragged body to dirt lot
According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded and found a dead man that was drug to the location they found the body.
Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on meth in North Las Vegas, police say
A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.
LVMPD: 'Tremendous progress made' on investigation involving journalist's death
LVMPD's Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau will discuss the ongoing homicide investigation of longtime Las Vegas journalist and investigative reporter Jeff German in a public briefing.
City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
