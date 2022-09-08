ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody

Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
963kklz.com

Metro Warning Residents To Stay Away From This Part of Las Vegas

In the northeast part of Las Vegas is a scape of desert dubbed “The Saddle”. Located at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, this area has seen an increase of crime recently. The crimes are usually happening at night and are described as violent in nature. So the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning Las Vegas residents to stay away from this area. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported this from a recent statement released by the LVMPD: “‘We have had reports of illegal shootings, robberies, and other crimes,’ the statement read. ‘The area behind the Great Unconformity, a geologic feature just off Lake Mead Boulevard, has a full view of the Las Vegas Strip.” LVRJ also reported that the area saw 72 crimes in the area, mostly assaults against other people, in August alone, and that that number has increased steadily since March. Metro is planning to increase its patrol in that area to combat these crimes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Democrat official is carried away on a stretcher after being ARRESTED over fatal stabbing of investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace

A Las Vegas official has been arrested following the murder of a veteran investigative journalist who reported on crime in the city. Jeff German, 69, who worked for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning. On Wednesday evening, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist

(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
NBC News

NBC News

459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy