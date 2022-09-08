McGregor School loses Dean Ryan Dillner

A special session of the McGregor School Board was held Aug. 29. The board accepted “reluctantly” the resignation of Dean of Students Ryan Dillner, with one voting no. Dillner has accepted a position as a principal at Isle Schools.

Superintendent and Elementary Principal Brad Johnson said, “Ryan is a tough person to replace.” Dillner’s position was funded in part by a grant with the remainder supplemented by the school’s general fund. A question was asked “With the grant, are we able to fill the position of dean of students or are we able to change the position?” The response was that it would still have to fall along the same lines as a dean of students position.

Dillner was asked what an average day looks like for him and if it was mostly about behavioral issues and mental health support. “As soon as you walk in the building you know what type of day it is going to be,” responded Dillner. “You’re going to feel the energy. Typically it’s about emotional regulation. Not necessarily always behavior. Just making sure paraprofessionals are in place and there is coverage at lunch and recess. You are really a utility person.

“You really don’t have a schedule and it’s a position that’s absolutely needed. You have to have a person who can do whatever is needed at any given time.

“I was able to go and help a kindergartner while the teacher was able to go to a meeting or whatever it may be. Bus behavior and helping out with watching security footage for stop arm violations, things like that take time. You have to make sure there’s follow up for things like bus behavior incidents and playground incidents.

“I would say it’s 100% relational-based. The relationships are the most critical of the role.”

“How much of what you do matches your job description?” asked board member Jordan Moser.

The job description states that the person best fitted for the role of dean of students is dynamic and energetic. Responsibilities include working with students to assist them to be successful behaviorally in school settings; support and train staff in the district-wide behavior intervention plan, etc.; build relationships and teaching skills that support positive behaviors; communicate with staff and students about needs and progress.

“It’s (job description) very accurate,” Dillner said. “All this comes down to the effectiveness of my job, again, 100% relationship based. I think you have done everything possible to make sure myself and my position are as successful as possible.

“It’s a tough job because you are surrounded by problems and issues and that is pretty draining. Sometimes it’s hard to see that you’re making an impact. The teachers do a good job recognizing that you are helping them.”

Board member Larry Doten said, “The thing that’s tough for us is it’s not the name of the position, it’s the personality of the person holding the position that truly matters.”

“By being non-confrontational, the relationship is built, and the kids feel valued and understood. Rather than an authority figure who is bald,” laughed Dillner.

Dillner was asked what he had done before coming to the McGregor School. “I was a paraprofessional at Irondale High School for a while. I dealt with some tough kids and special education and then I was in New Prague for seven years as a sixth and seventh grade teacher.

“To get this administrative license, you have to do 320 intern hours. I did that in a level three school in Mound Westonka and that really opened my eyes.” A level three school’s services are designed to meet the need for extra challenges.

“The kids here are living day-to-day where in some other places they have a plan,” added Dillner. “They know they’re going home, there’s someone to help them. Here it’s a day-by-day basis which is why the emotional regulation is very hard to control.”

“I think that particular position, the fewer administrative responsibilities that person has, the better for that position,” said School Resource Officer Jon Cline. “The more time the person has for relationship building and rapport reinforcement, the more successful it will be. One of the biggest successes I saw was if Ryan said it, the student knew it was going to happen, good or bad.”

“You have to have emotional regulation yourself,” continued Dillner, “because you are going to be called every single name that you never thought you’d be called. You have to let them know it’s not me versus you, let’s try to figure this out together.”

Dillner was asked which year was better for him, “I would say year three was better than year two. Year two was probably the toughest.”

Board member Liz Dean asked Dillner what he thought the biggest impact would be if the school did not replace the position. Dillner answered, “I think you would lose teaching staff, so staff retention. It’s hard enough as teachers but if they have to focus more on behavior and they lose that time, you’re going to lose staff because they’re going to say, ‘I can’t do this.’”

“I think we’d be putting a lot of pressure on Brad as the elementary principal and a lot more pressure on Bob too,” said Cline.

High School Principal and Athletic Director Bob Staska said, “The difference it made for me is I rarely go down to the elementary anymore. He has done a lot of stuff with the bus behavior. Just those two items alone have allowed me to spend more time in the high school.”

Dean thanked Dillner for the answers and asked him what would have made his job even better, if there were any additional skills or training that would make it even better.

Dillner said, “I think in year three, with the addition of Michaela Jackson, as a social worker, she was a tremendous help especially with the younger kids who have the regulation and then me as an administrator could handle more of the heightened incidents. Michaela really helped with kindergarten, first grade, second grade, with emotional regulation, that allowed me to figure out bottom lines of why verbal blow ups were happening. The addition of her was a big help, especially for kids dealing with trauma.”

“The school has received one application for the position and expects at least one more,” said Johnson.

A work session will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.