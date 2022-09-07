ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Living history to celebrate Black soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
WHITEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
Cumberland County, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Charity#Mu
visitraleigh.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area

Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy