The Robesonian
Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
Food giveaway to combat military hunger expected to draw nearly 1,000 families
Military Family Advisory Network is hosting a food giveaway in Fayetteville Saturday for military families.
Up and Coming Weekly
City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center
Newly elected City Council member Brenda McNair says she intended to vote for a motion to put funding for the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center on the agenda for the council’s next meeting. Instead, her vote was recorded as a “no” vote and resulted in a 5-5...
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested
Don Chapman, a senior safety for UNC, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, trespassing and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.
carolinacoastonline.com
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
visitraleigh.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in the Raleigh Area
Prost! Oktoberfest is a German beer-drinking festival and tradition that dates back more than 200 years; it's now held annually over the course of two weeks in late September and early October. And because the Raleigh area is no stranger to good beer and good times, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun!
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out of military after court documents reveal racist comments
A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
From asbestos and mold to 'five stars,' soldiers make the move from outdated barracks to new on Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, N.C. — It's been an ongoing issue at Fort Bragg for years: Old barracks with mold and asbestos. The latest bout has forced military leaders to move about 1,200 soldiers into new housing. For the first time, WRAL News had a chance to go inside the barracks...
Preparing for the storm
Atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospher
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Wolfspeed CEO: Breaking ground on Monday to do things that are unprecedented
Minutes after making the announcement that Wolfspeed would invest in a huge new manufacturing plant in Chatham County, CEO Gregg Lowe talked to WRAL’s Debra Morgan about why the company chose to locate this new plant in North Carolina and what sets the tech to be built there apart.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
Manufacturing company holding public information sessions
The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.
