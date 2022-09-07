Read full article on original website
Related
On this day in history, Sept. 6, 1757, Marquis de Lafayette is born, hero of two revolutions
The Marquis de Lafayette, a French nobleman who rushed to the aid of the United States in its darkest hours, and an audacious hero of two revolutions, was born on this day in history, Sept. 6, 1757. Gen. George Washington "was taken by the young man’s ebullience and profound dedication...
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
On this day in history, Sept. 9, 1776, American colonies named 'United States of America'
The United States of America were formally created by an act of the Second Continental Congress on this day in history, Sept. 9, 1776. The congressional decree stated: "That in all continental commissions, and other instruments, where, heretofore, the words ‘United Colonies’ have been used, the stile be altered for the future to the ‘United States.’"
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in America
Title page of the Bay Psalm book dated 1640Credit: Stephen Day (dated 1640); Public Domain Image. America's first printed book is the Bay Psalm book. It was first printed by the settlers of Massachusetts in 1640 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
RELATED PEOPLE
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
Who is Alice Roosevelt Longworth? White House wild child and original ‘wit of Washington,’ says historian
The U.S. has had its fair share of rebel teens in history, but an original American wild child grew up in the White House. Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the eldest daughter of 26th President Theodore Roosevelt, was of fascination to the entire nation and remains so to this day. Beautiful, intelligent,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mutualism: The Modern Anarchist Ideology That Became Popular In America
Most people imagine anarchism as chaos and an ideology where people just burn down the government without considering the consequences. But what if I told you one of the earliest anarchist ideologies actually had an idea for how to run a proper free society without needing a lot of control from the state? Mutualism was made as an ideology by P.J. Proudhon: an anarchist and libertarian socialist. In fact, P.J. is considered the first modern anarchist since he was the first person to call himself an 'anarchist' in his book What is Property?
Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism
Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.
allthatsinteresting.com
How Many People Died In The American Civil War? The Staggering Death Toll Of America’s Bloodiest Conflict
At least 620,000 soldiers died during the American Civil War — more than two percent of the U.S. population — along with an untold number of civilian fatalities. The United States has engaged in multiple wars. But none were as devastating as the war the nation waged against itself, the Civil War, which lasted from 1861 until 1865. So how many people died in the Civil War?
A publisher abruptly recalled the '2,000 Mules' election denial book. NPR got a copy.
Due to an unspecified "publishing error," the conservative publisher Regnery recalled the book version of Dinesh D'Souza's widely debunked election denial film "2,000 Mules." Here's what's inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother Jones
Newly Uncovered Emails Show Blake Masters’ Long History of Hating Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Election Day in 2005, then–Stanford sophomore Blake Masters sent two emails to the listserv of his vegetarian co-op. In the first, Masters, now the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, urged classmates to read an article about a California ballot measure “[i]f you must worship that miserably peculiar American diety [sic] called Democracy.” In the second, he put together a reading list that could have easily served as a crash course in anti-democratic libertarianism.
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'
Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Comments / 0