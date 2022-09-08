Read full article on original website
Related
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
fox7austin.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Houston visit marked 'significant time for women's leadership'
HOUSTON - Houston's first female mayor remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the city as an "important moment in history." In 1991, the queen and her husband Prince Philip visited the U.S., beginning in Washington followed by a stop in Florida and Texas. The nine-day trip was capped-off in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
fox26houston.com
US Energy Secretary talks trouble with Texas power grid, energy companies reducing Houston’s footprint
HOUSTON - FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan interviewed U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the future of power production in America. Groogan: After making an historic investment in combating climate change how do you convince folks in the energy capitol that it is a good thing and that it's not breaking their plate?
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how much the recent rain has helped the drought in Houston area
HOUSTON — Beneficial rain across Southeast Texas has greatly impacted this week’s drought monitor report in a positive way. It wasn’t only Southeast Texas that saw the improvements, it was statewide. Texas overall saw a drop in exceptional drought conditions, the highest severity drought to the lowest levels seen since March. There's even better news when it comes to levels of extreme and severe drought, those levels are now the lowest they have been in 2022.
Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, report says
Looking for a job in the tech industry? Look no further. Houston registered a job increase of 83%, according to a report.
spacecityweather.com
Significantly less drought coverage for the Houston area
The updated drought monitor report was released yesterday, covering us through this past Tuesday, and it had good news for our area as drought conditions have been significantly ameliorated. We have gone from 74 percent drought coverage a week ago to 35 percent this week. Most of the area is...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Comments / 0