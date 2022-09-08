ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston, TX
Rockport, TX
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Dana Jones
FMX 94.5

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
#Texans#Health System#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
KSAT 12

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
TEXAS STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX

A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's how much the recent rain has helped the drought in Houston area

HOUSTON — Beneficial rain across Southeast Texas has greatly impacted this week’s drought monitor report in a positive way. It wasn’t only Southeast Texas that saw the improvements, it was statewide. Texas overall saw a drop in exceptional drought conditions, the highest severity drought to the lowest levels seen since March. There's even better news when it comes to levels of extreme and severe drought, those levels are now the lowest they have been in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Significantly less drought coverage for the Houston area

The updated drought monitor report was released yesterday, covering us through this past Tuesday, and it had good news for our area as drought conditions have been significantly ameliorated. We have gone from 74 percent drought coverage a week ago to 35 percent this week. Most of the area is...
HOUSTON, TX

