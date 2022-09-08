Insurance commissioner submits first-in-nation wildfire safety regulation to drive down cost of insurance

Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
As record heat wave continues, governor signs legislation to protect Californians from extreme heat
As the record-setting heat wave across the western U.S. continues, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has signed legislation to help protect Californians from more frequent and severe heat waves driven by climate change. The legislation builds on California’s Extreme Heat Action Plan released earlier this year, an...
Lake County News
Interior Department completes removal of derogatory term from federal use in California; several sites in Lake County renamed
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring a derogatory term used to describe Native American women, including 80 in California. The final vote completes the last step...
Comments / 0