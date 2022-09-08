Read full article on original website
OU football: Sooners jump to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
Oklahoma (2-0) climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman on Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Danny Stutsman finished with 12 tackles, including four for loss and a sack.
Nebraska Will Face Oklahoma Without Head Coach Scott Frost
Trev Alberts, the Cornhuskers' athletic director, reportedly met with Frost early Sunday and informed the coach that he had been fired after a 1-2 start to the season.
