ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners jump to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (2-0) climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Sunday. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman on Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 296 yards with three touchdowns. Linebacker Danny Stutsman finished with 12 tackles, including four for loss and a sack.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Sooners Pull Away in Second Half to Beat Kent State

Oklahoma’s football team started slowly but used a big third quarter to beat Kent State 33-3 at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night. OU scored 24 third quarter points to break open a 7-3 lead at halftime. Dillon Gabriel threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, two to Marvin Mims, and the Sooner defense […]
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Kent, OH
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Washington, OK
Kent, OH
Football
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Kent, OH
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#American Football#College Football#Ncaaf#Utep
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
KFOR

OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man

UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy