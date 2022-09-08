ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tommy T
2d ago

Texas may one day turn purple and even someday turn blue. I remember Ann Richards and the Democrat control. But not now, not this time, Abbott and Patrick will be in their seats come January. The mood of Txmaga-Republicans is so against this evil that is lurking in Washington and the Democrats in Texas. I look at them as murderers basically because they are. There are no more Southern conservative Democrats, pro-life, pro gun but fiscally liberal. Today they want open borders and free needles and we're in no mood for a possibly conservative democrat. We're taking no chances. Not this time.

TrueAmerican
1d ago

Vote all democrats out of office stop the democrats socialist agenda and defunding police and open borders

CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Sept. 8, 2022: Ann Richards’ time in the governor’s office, as told by her chief of staff

Gov. Ann Richards left an outsized mark on the state of Texas. As Richards’ chief of staff, Mary Beth Rogers had a front row seat – and a hand in much of what was happening. Her latest book is a memoir titled “Hope and Hard Truth: A Life in Texas Politics.” Also: We’ll be talking with Dr. Peter Hotez, one of the world’s top vaccine experts, about the new Omicron-focused vaccines as the booster arrives in Texas. And: With pandemic disruptions, gun violence and other concerns, how some Texas school districts are trying to address students’ mental health.
TEXAS STATE
