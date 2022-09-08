Read full article on original website
Tommy T
2d ago
Texas may one day turn purple and even someday turn blue. I remember Ann Richards and the Democrat control. But not now, not this time, Abbott and Patrick will be in their seats come January. The mood of Txmaga-Republicans is so against this evil that is lurking in Washington and the Democrats in Texas. I look at them as murderers basically because they are. There are no more Southern conservative Democrats, pro-life, pro gun but fiscally liberal. Today they want open borders and free needles and we're in no mood for a possibly conservative democrat. We're taking no chances. Not this time.
4
TrueAmerican
1d ago
Vote all democrats out of office stop the democrats socialist agenda and defunding police and open borders
4
