2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tomato-strewn highway causes chaos in California after truck crash
Three people injured, one seriously, after truck hits center median and spills more than 150,000 tomatoes on to road surface
Mosquito Fire burning in Tahoe National Forest balloons to over 5,000 acres
Get updates on California's Mosquito Fire that's burning in Tahoe National Forest and triggering evacuations near Foresthill.
Judge clears way for Caltrans to start removal of residents from Wood Street encampment
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
Two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say.
Heat, fire, smoke — hurricane? — wreaking havoc, concerns on California high school football
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On top of preparing for the biggest high school football game in California this week, Liberty-Bakersfield coach Bryan Nixon was asked Wednesday about battling the oppressive heat wave that has rocked and drained most of the Golden State, particularly those off the coast. In ...
