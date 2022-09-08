ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

psychologytoday.com

Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma

The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
Salon

Have American jails become the inferior replacement for mental hospitals?

London's Bedlam psychiatric hospital is infamous today for how its staff brutally abused their patients. Founded in 1247, the ornately-designed facility treated the people within its care as if they were freaks and monsters rather than human beings. For a period, the patients were even turned into a literal spectacle, with thousands of "normal" people flocking to Bedlam so they could pay a token fee to gawp at patients for entertainment — or, as one supporter put it, as a reminder that they must "keep baser instincts in check."
InsuranceNewsNet

Trek Health Raises Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round to Modernize Mental Health Payments Infrastructure

Trek Health raised a Seed Round from leading investors including Lionheart Ventures. , the payment and insurance workflow automation platform for mental health provider groups, has closed an oversubscribed. $2.7M. Seed Round led by. Lionheart Ventures. . Trek Health. eliminates the lengthy manual tasks required for financial transactions for mental...
verywellmind.com

Is Depression a Disability?

Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
entrepreneursbreak.com

What to Expect When Moving into a Nursing Home

Are you or a loved one considering moving into a nursing home? It can be a daunting prospect, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips about what to expect when making the move. A nursing home should feel like a home away from home. Imagine for...
Axios

Travel nurses start to leave the field after pandemic hiring boom

Nurses lured by the promise of big paychecks for travel gigs during the pandemic are starting to follow other nurses in leaving the profession, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Gaps in the health care workforce are a growing concern as longtime employees, particularly nurses and others on the front lines, have begun leaving the field.
MedCity News

The divorce of care from health in healthcare: Reuniting American healthcare

Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.
