psychologytoday.com
Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma
The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Have American jails become the inferior replacement for mental hospitals?
London's Bedlam psychiatric hospital is infamous today for how its staff brutally abused their patients. Founded in 1247, the ornately-designed facility treated the people within its care as if they were freaks and monsters rather than human beings. For a period, the patients were even turned into a literal spectacle, with thousands of "normal" people flocking to Bedlam so they could pay a token fee to gawp at patients for entertainment — or, as one supporter put it, as a reminder that they must "keep baser instincts in check."
Trek Health Raises Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round to Modernize Mental Health Payments Infrastructure
Trek Health raised a Seed Round from leading investors including Lionheart Ventures. , the payment and insurance workflow automation platform for mental health provider groups, has closed an oversubscribed. $2.7M. Seed Round led by. Lionheart Ventures. . Trek Health. eliminates the lengthy manual tasks required for financial transactions for mental...
verywellmind.com
Is Depression a Disability?
Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What to Expect When Moving into a Nursing Home
Are you or a loved one considering moving into a nursing home? It can be a daunting prospect, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips about what to expect when making the move. A nursing home should feel like a home away from home. Imagine for...
US News and World Report
At 988 Call Centers, Crisis Counselors Offer Empathy – and Juggle Limited Resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirred his hot tea, put on his headset, and started up his computer. The screen showed calls coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. [. READ:. Study Shows Rising Demand for Mental Health...
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
Travel nurses start to leave the field after pandemic hiring boom
Nurses lured by the promise of big paychecks for travel gigs during the pandemic are starting to follow other nurses in leaving the profession, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Gaps in the health care workforce are a growing concern as longtime employees, particularly nurses and others on the front lines, have begun leaving the field.
MedCity News
The divorce of care from health in healthcare: Reuniting American healthcare
Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.
BBC
Cost of living: Buckinghamshire Council asks 'affluent' residents to help others
An appeal fund has been started by a council asking its "affluent" residents to help others facing the cost of living crisis. Buckinghamshire Council said it was working with the charity Heart of Bucks and about £17,000 had been raised. Martin Tett, its Conservative leader, said the county had...
