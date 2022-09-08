ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

lake life
2d ago

Vote to protect life, reduce inflation, lower fuel prices, protect family values, and a backbone to stand up to evil world leaders.

Reply(22)
15
Don Towery
2d ago

For over 30yrs Texas has voted red ,and Texas has regressed to the bottom on every issue. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.

Reply(6)
8
darrin bell
2d ago

I don't need help voting ... thank you .I wanna be swamp free

Reply
8
Click2Houston.com

Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?

Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE

