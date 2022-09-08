Read full article on original website
lake life
2d ago
Vote to protect life, reduce inflation, lower fuel prices, protect family values, and a backbone to stand up to evil world leaders.
Reply(22)
15
Don Towery
2d ago
For over 30yrs Texas has voted red ,and Texas has regressed to the bottom on every issue. Vote American Blue for a Progressive Democracy and retention of your rights, before the Talibangelist Republicans take all of your rights away.
Reply(6)
8
darrin bell
2d ago
I don't need help voting ... thank you .I wanna be swamp free
Reply
8
Beto O’Rourke finishes ‘Drive for Texas’ 49-day campaign tour
For Beto O'Rourke, the campaign has new urgency. A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows him behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
Washington, D.C. mayor declares public health emergency
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital.
Click2Houston.com
Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes
A commission charged by the Legislature to suggest new ways of funding Texas community colleges is poised to recommend a complete system overhaul that would tie state dollars to how successful schools are at getting students to graduation or four-year universities. The Texas Commission on Community College Finance, a group...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
The sudden TV spending by Coulda Been Worse LLC comes as Abbott battles for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That's why it's smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don't go to waste.
texasstandard.org
3,300 Texans, including dozens of public servants, on leaked roster of Oath Keepers
In September of 2021, a nonprofit journalism group called Distributed Denial of Secrets published a leaked database from the Oath Keepers, a far-right antigovernment group. The database was a kind of roster – more than 38,000 names of alleged members of the group. Texas had the most names on the list, with 3,300.
KSAT 12
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago.
Will La Niña Cause A More Severe Texas Winter Season Than Usual?
Let's be honest with one another for a moment. Texans certainly cannot wait for cooler temperatures in the state. We're all tired of 90 degree weather aren't we?. Now thankfully, at least in the mornings, cooler temps have made it a little bit easier to wake up to. But the warm temps are still around for now. But while we look forward, there's also a chance that severe weather could be around the corner for Texas in the Winter.
Click2Houston.com
Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.
When the Texas Legislature legalized hemp in 2019, state Sen. Charles Perry called hemp “the hot crop” — a drought-resistant lifeline for farmers. It got by the Senate and the House with unanimous votes. It had the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “Allowing the Texas Department...
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
CBS Austin
More than 3,300 Texans on Oath Keepers list including elected officials, law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — New details are coming to light about the Oath Keepers, an extremist group that played a role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. A new report by the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism (ADL) shows Texas had more members a part of the group than any other state, including top local leaders.
Click2Houston.com
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
