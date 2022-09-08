Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview
Watch: "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?. It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation. ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ After It Leaves Cable in September
'Days of Our Lives' is in danger of losing its regular audience now that it's making the move to streaming. Loyal fans can still watch it, though, for a price.
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
TODAY.com
‘Law & Order’ brings 3 show casts together for 1st time in historic premiere event
NBC has been airing some version of the "Law & Order" franchise since 1990. That's hundreds of hours and episodes. So what haven't they done with the "L&O" shows, which currently encompass the return of the mothership, "Law & Order: SVU" and "Organized Crime"?. How about a three-way crossover?. Your...
Fantasy Suites Fail! Zach Freaks Out after Rachel Hurts Him on ‘The Bachelorette’
Rachel Recchia’s guy Zach had an epic meltdown during part two of The Bachelorette’s fantasy suites episodes. On Tuesday’s night’s show, fans rejoined Rachel and Gabby Windey’s two-woman journey to find their husbands. While Rachel had enjoyed idyllic overnights with her dudes Aven and Tino...
SheKnows
As Days of Our Lives Moves to Peacock, Someone’s Gonna Die!
Prepare yourself for a whole new way to watch the soap. Days of Our Lives aired its final episode today on NBC, with Stefan returning to the DiMera mansion, and Gabi stunned to see him alive. During the episode, a promo for what to expect as the soap moves to Peacock provided thrilling previews to tantalize any viewers who haven’t signed up for the digital service to do so. If you missed it, we have all the details, and you can watch it below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Is Changing Up Its Format and Adding a Double Unmasking
The Masked Singer is making some major changes. On Wednesday, Fox announced that season 8 of the competition series will feature an all-new format, which will include double unmaskings and new celebrity singers in every episode. Every episode will feature several performances with disguised celebs, but, unlike past seasons, only...
goodmorningamerica.com
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31
The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
EW.com
The Good Fight review: This is how you (begin to) end a TV show
Do you ever worry someone you don't know will walk up to you in public to shoot you in the face? Or worse, they'll make you the clueless subject of an internet prank? There must be a few Americans left who don't agonize all day about massacres, identity theft, society's breakdown, systemic oppression, climate catastrophe, or catfishing. For the rest of us, there's The Good Fight, the hysterical Paramount+ drama about lawyers at the end of history.
ABC News
Watch the 1st official trailer for 'Disenchanted'
Our magical first look at the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted," is finally here!. The official teaser trailer debuted Friday at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, giving fans a glimpse at what's in store when the live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+. "Disenchanted" reunites Amy Adams, Patrick...
What is Tell Me Lies on Hulu about?
If you’re looking for something to get you through to fall TV starting, Hulu has you covered. Tell Me Lies is the latest release on the streamer. While fall TV is just around the corner, there are still a few weeks to go. You’re likely looking for something else to watch, and the streamers certainly have us covered. Recipes for Love and Murder is one you need to watch on Acorn TV, but Hulu also has something worth checking out.
EW.com
Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry explains what sets his spin-off apart
Next summer will mark 10 years since Bravo launched Below Deck, an absurdly entertaining look at the frantic lives and regrettable loves of employees working onboard glamorous luxury yachts. It's been a lucrative decade for the Steven Soderbergh-approved franchise, and Nov. 1 brings Below Deck Adventure, a new spin-off which offers a more extreme look at the seaward-vacation lifestyle.
tvinsider.com
How ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Premiere Set up Eli Gold’s Return
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Good Fight Season 6 premiere “The Beginning of the End.”]. The Good Fight kicks off its final season with an episode that introduces two new additions in Ri’Chard Lane (Andre Braugher) as Liz Reddick’s (Audra McDonald) new partner and Dr. Lyle Bettencourt (John Slattery) whose methods Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) turns to in order to get “off the wheel.” It also sets up the return of a Good Wife fave Eli Gold (Alan Cumming).
Popculture
Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement
Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
Comments / 0