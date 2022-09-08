ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals

The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy. John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves. The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Wainwright
FanSided

Wednesday’s stunning comeback latest proof Cardinals season feels magical

This St. Louis Cardinals season feels magical, and Wednesday’s stunning ninth inning comeback underscored exactly why. At this point, I sound like a broken record. I’ve dubbed the St. Louis Cardinals as a legitimate World Series contender – other MLB insiders have since followed suit – and their 9.5 game lead in the National League Central would seem to confirm that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy