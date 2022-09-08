Read full article on original website
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
The Cardinals split a four-game set with the Nationals, leaving a feeling that more could have been done. The Cardinals had moments where they looked good, followed by moments of looking terrible. They lost Monday 0-6. The Cardinals won Tuesday 4-1 and Wednesday 6-5. They lost Thursday, 11-6. The Cardinals...
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to his groin on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. He eventually left the game in the sixth inning. Riley Adams replaced Ruiz in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ruiz was then taken to the hospital. Nationals reporter Mark...
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
This St. Louis Cardinals season feels magical, and Wednesday’s stunning ninth inning comeback underscored exactly why. At this point, I sound like a broken record. I’ve dubbed the St. Louis Cardinals as a legitimate World Series contender – other MLB insiders have since followed suit – and their 9.5 game lead in the National League Central would seem to confirm that.
